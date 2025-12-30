Mamdani 'accidentally honors' free market with subway station ceremony, Washington Post argues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post editorial board argued Tuesday that New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's upcoming swearing-in ceremony at a city subway station "accidentally honors" the private sector and capitalism.

Mamdani plans to hold his inauguration ceremony on Jan. 1 at the Old City Hall subway station, calling it "a physical monument to a city that dared to be both beautiful and build great things that would transform working peoples’ lives."

However, the Washington Post noted that the original Old City Hall subway station was the product of a private company, the Interborough Rapid Transit Company, and only deteriorated after being brought under government control.

"Little of the subway system would exist if not for private enterprises that the city later took over," the editorial board wrote. "These entrepreneurs were more concerned with building a railroad that people would want to ride than placating public-sector union bosses and environmental activists. Once all that infrastructure was there, government got involved in managing and operating it, with price-controlled fares that starved the system of funding. It was under city control until the state created a bloated Metropolitan Transportation Authority in 1965."

The editorial’s headline read, "Zohran Mamdani accidentally honors the private sector."

The editorial board added that Mamdani's incoming policies, such as free busing, could similarly damage city transportation.

"The incoming mayor is right that the Big Apple's subway is a good ‘monument,’ but it's to what happens when government thinks it knows better than private firms. Those interested in the city's flourishing should want more things to look like the private skyscrapers above ground than the public transit below it," the Post concluded.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani's office for comment.

The Post editorial board has frequently criticized Mamdani and his policies since his campaign for mayor last summer.

After his election in November, the Post criticized Mamdani's victory speech for igniting a "new era of class warfare."

"Across 23 angry minutes laced with identity politics and seething with resentment, Mamdani abandoned his cool disposition and made clear that his view of politics isn’t about unity. It isn’t about letting people build better lives for themselves. It is about identifying class enemies — from landlords who take advantage of tenants to ‘the bosses’ who exploit workers — and then crushing them," the editorial board wrote. "His goal is not to increase wealth but to dole it out to favored groups. The word ‘growth’ didn’t appear in the speech, but President Donald Trump garnered eight mentions."