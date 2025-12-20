Washington Post editorial says Mamdani's team is a mix of 'normal bureaucrats' and 'left-wing zealots'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post editorial board noted New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's effort to moderate his advisory team, as observers watch to see whether he follows through on his promise to tackle the city's "crisis of antisemitism."

In a Saturday editorial, The Post argued that the mayor-elect has "elevated normal bureaucrats alongside left-wing zealots," underscoring the stark contrast in some of Mamdani's staffing decisions.

Mamdani accepted the resignation of Catherine Almonte Da Costa on Thursday after resurfaced social media posts showed she made antisemitic remarks about "money hungry Jews." Da Costa had been tapped to serve as the city’s director of appointments.

SOME NY DEMOCRATS SAY MAMDANI MADE THEIR JOBS TOUGHER AS LOCAL REPUBLICANS MAKE GAINS: REPORT

"Her quick ouster reveals a welcome pragmatic streak from the incoming mayor. Mamdani wants to succeed, and he seems to have learned that indulging violent and odious rhetoric as he had in the past – like when he defended the use of ‘globalize the intifada’ – will constrain his ability to govern," The Post contended.

The sub-headline of the article read, "New York’s incoming mayor has elevated normal bureaucrats alongside left-wing zealots."

The outlet added that Mamdani "appears determined to balance his movement’s activist zeal with the practical needs and limitations of governing," but warned that "the risk is that some of the factions he’s elevating to power are irreconcilable."

Some of the "ideologues" on Mamdani's transition team named by The Post were "Lumumba Bandele, a Black nationalist who advocated for the release of a cop killer; Alex Vitale, author of "The End of Policing"; and Lina Khan, who stretched the boundaries of state power as chair of the Federal Trade Commission."

The Post editorial also pointed out that the mayor-elect's chief of staff, Elle Bisgaard-Church, is a fellow member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

MAMDANI BREAKS WITH ADAMS, VOWS NYC WILL STOP CLEARING HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS IN JANUARY

While critical of the more radical elements of Mamdani's staff, the outlet acknowledged that he also "turned to old hands for other important jobs."

"Mamdani named a 74-year-old former city budget director, Dean Fuleihan, to be deputy mayor and appointed Sherif Soliman, a tax expert who worked for the last three mayors, to be his budget director," the editorial board wrote. "Most notably, Mamdani is keeping the tough-on-crime Jessica Tisch as police commissioner. Tisch is trying to add another 5,000 officers to the force, and she hasn’t shied away from allowing police to clear homeless encampments."

As noted by The Post, Mamdani's ability to implement promises like free busing and increasing taxes on millionaires will require the mayor-elect to win approval from Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., and the state legislature.

WASHINGTON POST EDITORIAL SAYS MAMDANI 'DROPS THE MASK' AFTER ELECTION WIN, OFFERS 'SEETHING' VICTORY SPEECH

"To manage that relationship, the mayor-elect chose an alumna of Bill de Blasio’s administration, Jahmila Edwards, as director of intergovernmental affairs," the outlet claimed. "Hochul remains skeptical of the mayor’s tax plans, at least for now."

The Post editorial argued that the "best case scenario for New York" is that Albany constrains Mamdani on his most ambitious policy initiatives, and that "as the realities of governing set in, fewer DSA buddies get elevated."

Wrapping up their thoughts, the outlet left readers with a lighthearted anecdote from outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams — warning his successor of the ‘friendly ghost’ that will be watching over him at Gracie Mansion.

"Outgoing Mayor Eric Adams warned his successor recently that a ghost is haunting his soon-to-be home at Gracie Mansion. It’s a ‘friendly ghost,’ Adams explained, ‘as long as you’re doing right by the city.’ Maybe Mamdani will be spooked into moderation," The Post concluded.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mamdani for comment.