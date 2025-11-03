Washington Post rails against Mamdani as radical, inexperienced ahead of election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post lit into the Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in a new editorial, accusing him of offering up "failed social policy experiments" who could be the city's most "radical" mayor ever.

"Zohran Mamdani is on the cusp of becoming New York’s 111th mayor, and perhaps its most radical," the board warned ahead of Tuesday's election, which Mamdani is favored to win.

"Supporters of free markets have failed to articulately make their case in New York, and Mamdani’s success is a warning to business-friendly Democrats that they’ll have to do better," it added, asking in disbelief, "How did a socialist with almost no governing experience become New York’s mayoral frontrunner?"

From free childcare and public transportation to imposing a rent freeze on city apartments, Mamdani’s economic policies and other ambitious plans have captured considerable attention at a time when the Democratic Party is in the political wilderness.

"It seems that there are enough voters to put him in power — but if New Yorkers begin to flee in droves, it could force him to moderate," the Post wrote.

The Post said New Yorkers have been reminded repeatedly of his "long history of radical politics," noting his past rhetoric about Israel and defunding police.

"He suggests rerunning a long list of failed social policy experiments more worthy of a late-night bull session at Bowdoin College than a serious political platform," the board wrote.

Mamdani's policies have excited progressives but also drawn criticism that they could be ruinous for New York City if he is the next mayor.

"He’s demanding all these things," Michael Toth, a research fellow at the University of Texas at Austin’s Civitas Institute, told Fox News Digital. "Who’s going to pay for all of that? The governor of New York has already said the tax hikes are off the table."

The Post noted that Democrats "point to their relatively moderate nominees for governor in New Jersey and Virginia as more reflective of the party’s future," before stating that "the Democratic Party is up for grabs now and in 2028."

The piece urged Mamdani to take a more incremental approach for his "most radical ideas instead of immediately imposing them on the entire city."

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani's campaign for comment.