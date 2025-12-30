AOC to deliver opening remarks at Mamdani's inauguration, Bernie Sanders to administer oath of office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is expected to deliver the opening remarks at New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's inauguration on Jan. 1, the mayoral transition team announced on Tuesday.

"Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez’s presence underscores the leaders central to the movement to usher in a new era for New York City — one focused on delivering an affordability agenda and reimagining what government can do for working people," the transition team said in a statement.

The mayoral transition team noted that Mamdani's inauguration is set to be unlike any other.

SOCIALIST WINS PILE UP AFTER GOP’S BRUTAL 2025 OFF-YEAR ELECTION LOSSES

In the past, the inaugural ceremony was held for 4,000 ticketed guests in City Hall Plaza. On Thursday, Mamdani will break with tradition by inviting "all New Yorkers to join in the festivities with a public block party on Broadway along the historic Canyon of Heroes," the transition team said. The team said the block party will have "dedicated viewing areas for tens of thousands to gather and participate in the ceremony, ensuring the day belongs to all New Yorkers."

AOC campaigned with Democratic socialist Mamdani, who will become New York City's first Muslim mayor on Thursday.

"For the many New Yorkers who have long felt betrayed by a broken status quo, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez embodies a new kind of politics that puts working people at the heart of it," Mamdani said in a statement. "I’ve been so proud to count her as a partner across the many stages of our people-powered movement — from the primary campaign to our Forest Hills rally in October to the very first day of the transition — and I’m honored that she’ll be a part of our historic City Hall inauguration."

ELON MUSK WARNS 'PEOPLE WILL DIE' OVER MAMDANI'S FDNY COMMISSIONER PICK, LILLIAN BONSIGNORE

The New York congresswoman isn't the only major player expected to take part in the inauguration. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who also campaigned with Mamdani, will administer the oath of office, officially swearing him in as mayor.

"I'm honored to swear in our Mayor-Elect at the Old City Hall subway station. His inauguration will represent the blending of our city on a subway filled with cacophony, diversity, challenge and opportunity," Sanders said in a statement emailed to Fox News Digital. "The subway is a lifeblood of our city, and a great equalizer for New Yorkers. All of us are treated the same on the subway; it connects and binds New Yorkers in our daily lives. For all of our strengths and weaknesses as individuals, we ride together on the train, to places far and wide."

"Zohran is our next mayor because he understands how important it is that New Yorkers living side-by-side all deserve a city that we can thrive in, no matter what subway line you use," Sanders added.

The team noted that New York Attorney General Letitia James would also be in attendance. There was no mention of Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., attending.

Mamdani's victory in the June New York City Democratic Party mayoral primary stunned many as he defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who later ran as an independent. Mamdani beat Cuomo once again in November after a heated campaign that garnered national attention.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The incoming mayor's platform was focused on affordability and included proposals for free transit and child care, as well as rent freezes and higher taxes on corporations. During his campaign, Mamdani faced heavy criticism over his policy proposals and his stance on Israel, particularly his refusal to reject the phrase "globalize the intifada," which many interpret as a call for violence against Jews.

Fox News Digital reached out to the mayoral transition team, as well as the offices of AOC, James and Hochul.