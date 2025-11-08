Washington Post editorial says Mamdani 'drops the mask' after election win, offers 'seething' victory speech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post editorial board asserted that a "new era of class warfare has begun" in New York City after Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani won last week’s election — criticizing what it described as his "change in character" since the campaign.

In a Saturday editorial titled "Zohran Mamdani drops the mask," the Post slammed the mayor-elect for his "seething" victory speech, arguing that Mamdani "abandoned his cool disposition" and showed the world what he really stands for.

The sub-headline warned, "The mayor-elect divides New Yorkers into two groups: the oppressed and their oppressors."

"Across 23 angry minutes laced with identity politics and seething with resentment, Mamdani abandoned his cool disposition and made clear that his view of politics isn’t about unity. It isn’t about letting people build better lives for themselves. It is about identifying class enemies — from landlords who take advantage of tenants to ‘the bosses’ who exploit workers — and then crushing them," the editorial board wrote. "His goal is not to increase wealth but to dole it out to favored groups. The word ‘growth’ didn’t appear in the speech, but President Donald Trump garnered eight mentions."

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives of Mamdani for comment.

According to the Post editorial, New Yorkers who rarely follow politics could "understandably believe" that Mamdani simply wanted to make the city more affordable and unify its residents, considering he "ran an upbeat campaign, with a nice-guy demeanor and perpetual smile papering over a long history of divisive and demagogic statements."

But, after Mamdani gave his fiery victory speech on Tuesday, the outlet argued, "that interpretation became much harder."

The Post pointed to the Mayor-elect's comments on government as an example of one of Mamdani's "crass appeals" to New Yorkers, who are currently struggling with issues like overpriced housing.

"People’s lives, in Mamdani’s world, can be improved only by government: 'We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve, and no concern too small for it to care about,'" the editorial board wrote. "The crowd cheered, of course, but a thinking person might wonder whether it’s good for the institution that has a monopoly on violence to insist that nothing is beyond its purview."

Mamdani's proposed rent freeze for two million housing units in New York City was also criticized by the Post's editorial, which claimed that the freeze would "inevitably lead to less investment, driving up costs in the long run."

Following his decisive victory, the Post remarked that the Mayor-elect’s new favorite word appeared to be "mandate."

"He won decisively and now wants to pursue his agenda, from the rent freeze to "free" child care and buses. Yet as mayor of New York, his control over taxes and transportation is limited. He needs approval from the state to raise taxes," The editorial noted. "His transition team includes several New York political insiders who understand how to pull the levers of power, as well as diehard ideologues such as Lina Khan, the former Federal Trade Commission chair."

The Post drew a parallel between Mamdani and former New York City Mayor John Lindsay — the last mayoral candidate in the city to garner more than one million votes — noting that Mamdani's power will be limited by the legislation stemming from Lindsay's failures.

"One reason [Mamdani] will be so constrained is that Lindsay’s mayoralty was such a disaster for the city’s finances that the state imposed these financial controls to make sure it wouldn’t happen again," the outlet pointed out.

In the context of law enforcement and public education, the Post editorial wrote that it will be interesting to see how Mamdani interprets the "class struggle" on the two issues, considering these are institutions where the Mayor-elect's "powers are more sweeping."

"[Mamdani] says he wants to keep Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch, who is respected by officers and competent at fighting crime. Will he give her deference? Will he order that prostitution laws stop being enforced, as he has suggested? Will subway stations become dangerous social experiments where vagrants are welcomed in to receive services?" the editorial board questioned.

As far as schools go, the outlet argued that Mamdani "has done nothing to suggest he’ll take the side of children over union bosses when their interests conflict," calling out the mayor-elect's comments on wanting to phase out the city's program for gifted elementary students.

In conclusion, the Post argued that you don't need a college degree to understand the impact that Mamdani will have on New York City — only a familiarity with the city’s history.

"Exit polls showed that the New Yorkers most skeptical of these utopian promises are those who were born in the city and don’t have college degrees. Mamdani fared best among newcomers and people with advanced degrees. Apparently, living in New York for decades — and witnessing what does and doesn’t work when it comes to running a city — offers more wisdom than grad school," the outlet contended.