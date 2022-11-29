Majority of top medical schools pushing critical race theory, new report finds: 'A false diagnosis'

A new report found that critical race theory instruction has infiltrated 58 of America's top 100 medical schools, with some teaching materials from inflammatory authors who have been accused of pushing open discrimination.

"It's a great concern because what's going on here is the false diagnosis of a problem. The problem is that Black patients tend to do worse than White patients in a number of medical conditions," Do No Harm Chairman and former University of Pennsylvania associate dean Dr. Stanley Goldfarb said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends First."

"The diagnosis that's been made is that there's racism in health care that's producing this disparate outcome. The difficulty is, there's no evidence to prove that's true…"

Goldfarb told Carley Shimkus he believes far more than 58 of the schools and perhaps all the top 100 medical schools have implemented ideas from the theory in their curricula.

"The AAMC [American Association of Medical Colleges], which is the governing body of medical education just put out an inventory that suggested that the vast majority of schools are engaging in this kind of activity," he said.

CriticalRace.org found that many of the institutions included in the study contained mandatory instruction on materials from Robin DiAngelo and Ibram X. Kendi, two authors whose material has come under scrutiny for allegedly divisive rhetoric.

Goldfarb, sounding off on Kendi's material in the curriculum, pointed to his argument for "present discrimination to remedy past discrimination and future discrimination to remedy present discrimination" and slammed its inclusion as a "terrible development."

CriticalRace.org's study also uncovered that some institutions mandate faculty and staff training rooted in critical race theory.

"[This curriculum] represents virtue signaling. It represents an attempt to go along with the current trends, but it doesn't represent an effort that's going to yield better outcomes for Black patients," Goldfarb said.

Goldfarb said the true problem behind poorer outcomes for Black patients could be resolved by improving "health literacy and education" to ensure patients understand the signs and symptoms of dangerous medical conditions before their issues progress.

"Better access and better health literacy would go a long way to solving the problem," he said.

"We have an invasion of critical race theory and all that it implies… I've been told that I should be canceled now and that I shouldn't be speaking about all these issues, and I've been left off an online textbook that I was an editor-in-chief of simply because of these ideas…

"They refuse to discuss this issue," he added.

Controversy surrounding critical race theory in colleges across the U.S. has erupted in recent years as institutions continue to push values of diversity and inclusion.

A report Fox News Digital recently obtained from Goldfarb's organization Do No Harm singled out the University of Florida's College of Medicine for implementing an allegedly "destructive" diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiative rooted in critical race theory.

The push to ensure tomorrow's medical field is rife with "antiracists" focuses on "active recruitment" of underrepresented groups and curriculum focused on diversity, equity and recognizing implicit bias.

The medical school stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and features "Guidelines for Being a Strong White Ally."

