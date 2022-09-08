Looking back on Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher's 'extraordinary partnership'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Margaret Thatcher adviser Nile Gardiner praised the relationship Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher shared, saying they had immense respect for one another on Thursday's "Your World with Neil Cavuto."

NILE GARDINER: I have to say, Neil, that Margaret Thatcher and the queen had a far stronger and closer relationship, I think, than is popularly portrayed by Hollywood or by Netflix. And I think that at the end of the day, Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth II were the two most powerful women in the world. They had an extraordinary partnership, also together, with Ronald Reagan on the international stage. And I know the queen had immense respect actually for Ronald Reagan, as did Margaret Thatcher. And so these three leaders, I think, played an absolutely pivotal role on the international stage in the 1980s. And the partnership between the queen and Margaret Thatcher was far, far closer, I think, than many understand, to be the case today.

And Lady Thatcher, my former boss, had immense respect, of course, for the queen. She cherished the monarchy. She thought the monarchy was absolutely vital for the future of Great Britain. And at the same time, I think the queen greatly respected Margaret Thatcher, Britain's first woman prime minister. She was in office for three terms, a real conviction, principled politician. And I think the queen's respect for you know, for "the Iron Lady" was actually tremendous.

And I know also, of course, Prince Philip greatly admired Margaret Thatcher and that he was a he was a huge admirer of Margaret Thatcher. And so in every respect, I think you know, the partnership between the Queen and Margaret Thatcher was incredibly close. They did have some disagreements over some issues. But the queen never expressed those disagreements publicly. She didn't intervene in politics. She kept the monarchy separate from the political conflicts of the day. And I think that was the right approach. One of the reasons why the monarchy has been so incredibly successful, it has always kept out of politics, generally speaking.

