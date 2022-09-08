Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recalls personal encounter with Queen Elizabeth: 'Joy in her heart'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reflected on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth's historic reign, revealing details of a personal encounter he had with the longest-reigning British monarch after her death Thursday at the age of 96.

Pompeo praised the fallen monarch as a "bedrock of foundational virtues" throughout her 70-year reign over the United Kingdom, recalling her friendly nature and "tremendous wisdom" that was evident to those fortunate to meet her.

"I did have a chance to meet her. She was always winsome, she had joy in her heart," the Fox News contributor said on "The Story" Thursday. "She joked, 'Oh you're the survivor, right?' She was friendly in a way but demonstrated enormous wisdom as well."

Pompeo credited the queen for strengthening the alliance between the U.S. and the U.K. in what has become a "storied wonderful amazing history" between the two countries.

"Make no mistake, these two countries are good friends, important allies, and they’ve delivered really good outcomes for our people across the sweep of the last 70 years when the queen was reigning," he said. "They understood that America's…greatness didn’t come at a cost to Britain. It came where we could work together to make each of our two nations richer, more secure, more prosperous."

The queen's death comes as a devastating loss to her beloved British citizens, who relied on her as source of strength, Pompeo said. New U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss will be the first prime minister in seven decades to lead the country without the guidance and gentle wisdom that the queen regularly offered to her predecessors, Pompeo noted.

"I think that Prime Minister Truss will regret that she won’t have this woman who had these remarkable decades and had seen just about everything and experienced much of it…just the calmness and the decency, and the dignity she would bring to that conversation," Pompeo said. "My guess is that she spoke in ways that were suggestive, not directive, ways that represented broadly the United Kingdom, not politics. I am confident she has helped many prime ministers through incredible situations."

The queen's 70-year marriage to Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, represented "another institution that she defended with great vigor," Pompeo said, a virtue he fears "we're losing touch with here."

The queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland shortly after doctors expressed concern about her health. The cause of death remains uncertain. Elizabeth is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her eldest son, Charles, 73, has become the next king of England. He will be known as King Charles III.








