Hollywood mourns Queen Elizabeth II after monarch’s death at 96: 'She leaves an incomparable legacy'

After the tragic news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had died Thursday at the age of 96, celebrities swiftly took to social media and issued statements to honor Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

Tributes poured in from actors, musicians, athletes, authors, television personalities and other luminaries as they reacted to the death of the beloved sovereign, who passed away peacefully while surrounded by members of the royal family at Balmoral Castle.

Elton John, Daniel Craig and Dame Helen Mirren were among the first notable names to pay homage as they mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth.

John, a longtime friend of the late queen, wrote, "Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing."

"She was an inspiring presence to be around, and led the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth."

"Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

"I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with The Royal Family, those she loved and all those who loved her. She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed," Craig wrote in a statement.

Mirren stated, "I’m mourning along with the rest of my country, the passing of a great Queen. I’m proud to call myself of the Elizabethan age. If there was a definition of nobility, Elizabeth Windsor embodied it."

Ozzy Osbourne shared his sadness over the queen's death on Instagram, writing "With a heavy heart I say it’s devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II."

J.K. Rowling shared a Twitter thread in which she described the queen as "an enduring, positive symbol of Britain all over the world." She wrote, "Some may find the outpouring of British shock and grief at this moment quaint or odd, but millions felt affection and respect for the woman who uncomplainingly filled her constitutional role for seventy years."

The "Harry Potter" author continued, "Most British people have never known another monarch, so she’s been a thread winding through all our lives. She did her duty by the country right up until her dying hours, and became an enduring, positive symbol of Britain all over the world. She’s earned her rest. #TheQueen

On Instagram, Mick Jagger shared a portrait of a young Queen Elizabeth as he remembered watching highlights from her wedding.

Dame Julie Andrews issued an official statement, which read, "A page in history has turned today. Along with millions of others, I mourn the passing of our beloved Queen Elizabeth II.

"It feels as though we lost a friend: a dedicated Monarch who inspired all of us with her love, wisdom and grace.

"May we honour her by holding to the standards she set for herself and her nation," she concluded, signing off with her name.

Ed Sheeran shared a photo of Queen Elizabeth along with a heart emoji on his Instagram Story. The singer was named a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by the monarch in 2017.

Four Spice Girls including Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell, and Emma Bunton, shared their tributes on social media. In May, the queen awarded Brown an MBE for her advocacy work on behalf of victims of domestic violence.

Barbra Streisand shared a photo in which she was seen shaking hands with the queen at the London premiere of "Funny Girl" in 1975, writing, "She was a constant for us all."

Kris Jenner sent "love and condolences to the Royal Family" and honored Queen Elizabeth as one of the greatest leaders our world has ever seen.