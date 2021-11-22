Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to make things easier for criminals: Laura Ingraham

Fox News host Laura Ingraham opened her "Ingraham Angle" slamming Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for trying to "make things even easier for criminals" in wake of the attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The five victims – Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81 – were killed in the Sunday afternoon attack when a red SUV plowed into the parade. Police charged longtime criminal Darrell Brooks, 39, with five counts of intentional homicide .

On Monday, Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats sent a letter to New York district attorneys over concerns about a "humanitarian crisis."

"We have grave concerns that excessive bail amounts are leading to unnecessary pretrial detention and contributing to a humanitarian crisis in New York City’s jail system … [i]f these conditions are not addressed, federal intervention may be necessary to protect detainees from additional harm."

Ingraham said, "the murderous thug who mowed through the parade should never have been on the streets … He had just smashed the mother of his child in the face, ran part of her leg over, and was already out on some low bail amount."

In the days before the attack, Brooks allegedly punched a woman in the face and ran her over with his vehicle, according to police documents. The woman had tire marks on her pants, the report said.

Brooks was charged with reckless endangerment in this incident and then posted $1,000 bail. The Milwaukee County district attorney's office has since announced they are conducting a review and called the bond amount "inappropriately low."

"Lest you think [Brooks] was just having a rough month," Ingraham said, "His rap sheet spans decades … everything from felony strangulation charges to aggravated battery. Oh – he’s also a registered sex offender in Nevada."

Charges over the years included battery, domestic violence, drug possession. disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, operating a vehicle while under a suspended license, among others.

Ingraham was baffled by why Ocasio-Cortez "wants to make things even easier for criminals."

"She's going after ‘excessive cash bail,’" Ingraham said. "Unbelievable, you cannot make this up."