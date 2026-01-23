Lara Trump slams Tim Walz, Jacob Frey for 'fanning flames' while red states cooperate with ICE

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lara Trump praised red states for cooperating with U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) on Friday, while expressing frustration over Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pushing anti-ICE sentiments.

"A lot of those ICE agents and Border Patrol agents were run out of gas stations this past week. They were just trying to stop to use the bathroom and get a snack … they [Walz, Frey] stopped caring a long time ago about their constituents and their citizens. If they actually cared, they would partner with federal law enforcement," Trump told "America's Newsroom's" Sandra Smith.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) blasted Walz and Frey for refusing to cooperate with law enforcement on Monday.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem reported 10,000 illegal aliens arrested by federal agents in Minneapolis in recent months. She also accused Walz and Frey of trying to "protect criminals." Minneapolis is a sanctuary jurisdiction where local law enforcement do not honor federal detainers for illegal immigrants.

The DHS urged state and city leaders to start honoring immigration detainers.

"Take a look at Washington, D.C., take a look at Memphis, take a look at Louisiana. There is proof positive that whenever local officials are willing to work with federal law enforcement, great things happen, crime drops, areas become safer," the "My View with Lara Trump" host said. "Instead, you’ve had people like Mayor Frey and Gov. Walz fanning the flames and inciting people. They’re the reason that these law enforcement officers cannot do their jobs," Trump said.

"People charging into churches threatening and screaming at people last Sunday. Again, the reason that you’ve seen such hostility towards our men and women of ICE. It is absolutely crazy," she added.

Protests have broken out in Minneapolis in recent weeks as agitators have spoken out against federal law enforcement officials. Minnesota made headlines after sweeping fraud cases were exposed. Federal agents arrested dozens of people across the Minneapolis–St. Paul area as part of enforcement operations, including some individuals of Somali origin.

"What’s really amazing to me, Sandra, is to see how active the Democrats can be when it comes to impeding a law enforcement operation, yet, there in Minnesota, they’ve been pretty inactive when it comes to recovering millions and millions of dollars of fraud and taxpayer money that happened on their watch. Where are they on that? And isn’t it funny how they can pick and choose what they are going to be excited about?"

