Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

Tom Emmer blasts Minnesota Democrats after 'totally unacceptable' church disruption

House Majority whip credits Attorney General Pam Bondi after arrests of activist lawyer, St. Paul school board member

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Emmer details SCAM Act to strip citizenship from those who ‘lie, cheat and steal’ Video

Emmer details SCAM Act to strip citizenship from those who ‘lie, cheat and steal’

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer joins 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss the unrest in Minneapolis and his new legislation to strip citizenship from naturalized immigrants who commit fraud or terrorism.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., slammed Minnesota state leaders after anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agitators disrupted a church service in St. Paul, accusing them of failing to enforce the law and leaving federal authorities to restore order.

"Entering into a church and disrupting a faith community in the practice of their faith is totally unacceptable," Emmer said Thursday on "The Faulkner Focus."

"Hats off to Pam Bondi. The organizer of that so-called protest was arrested this morning. I understand a school board member from the city of St. Paul was arrested as well and, hopefully, there'll be others."

DOJ LAUNCHES CIVIL RIGHTS INVESTIGATION AFTER MINNESOTA AGITATORS STORM CHURCH

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., during a television interview at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Sept. 30, 2025. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The disruption at Cities Church over the weekend happened amid heightened unrest in the Twin Cities after an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good during an operation in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Agitators, who were heard chanting, "Justice for Renee Good," and "Who needs justice, we need justice," alleged the church's pastor was affiliated with ICE.

ST PAUL PASTOR DENOUNCES ANTI-ICE AGITATORS WHO DISRUPTED CHURCH SERVICE, SAYS 'WE'RE HERE TO WORSHIP JESUS'

Anti-ICE protesters inside a church

Anti-ICE protesters inside Cities Church in Minnesota.  (Facebook/DawokeFarmer2)

Emmer speculated many of the agitators were "chaos agents" or paid protesters, adding that he believes the majority are from outside the state.

"It's very sad what's happening in our state, but I'm hopeful that it's going to settle down very soon," he said, accusing Gov. Tim Walz and state Attorney General Keith Ellison of creating the conditions for chaos by allowing criminal illegal aliens to remain in the state.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Bondi announces an arrest in Minnesota church protest probe Video

"Finally, the federal government is doing the job that they've refused to do."

Federal authorities arrested activist lawyer Nekima Levy Armstrong and St. Paul school board member Chauntyll Louisa Allen for their alleged roles in the disruption, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue