Tom Emmer blasts Minnesota Democrats after 'totally unacceptable' church disruption

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., slammed Minnesota state leaders after anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agitators disrupted a church service in St. Paul, accusing them of failing to enforce the law and leaving federal authorities to restore order.

"Entering into a church and disrupting a faith community in the practice of their faith is totally unacceptable," Emmer said Thursday on "The Faulkner Focus."

"Hats off to Pam Bondi. The organizer of that so-called protest was arrested this morning. I understand a school board member from the city of St. Paul was arrested as well and, hopefully, there'll be others."

DOJ LAUNCHES CIVIL RIGHTS INVESTIGATION AFTER MINNESOTA AGITATORS STORM CHURCH

The disruption at Cities Church over the weekend happened amid heightened unrest in the Twin Cities after an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good during an operation in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Agitators, who were heard chanting, "Justice for Renee Good," and "Who needs justice, we need justice," alleged the church's pastor was affiliated with ICE.

ST PAUL PASTOR DENOUNCES ANTI-ICE AGITATORS WHO DISRUPTED CHURCH SERVICE, SAYS 'WE'RE HERE TO WORSHIP JESUS'

Emmer speculated many of the agitators were "chaos agents" or paid protesters, adding that he believes the majority are from outside the state.

"It's very sad what's happening in our state, but I'm hopeful that it's going to settle down very soon," he said, accusing Gov. Tim Walz and state Attorney General Keith Ellison of creating the conditions for chaos by allowing criminal illegal aliens to remain in the state.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Finally, the federal government is doing the job that they've refused to do."

Federal authorities arrested activist lawyer Nekima Levy Armstrong and St. Paul school board member Chauntyll Louisa Allen for their alleged roles in the disruption, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.