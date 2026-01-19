Noem hammers Walz, Frey for ignoring 1,360 ICE detainers for criminal illegal aliens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security blasted Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for refusing to cooperate with law enforcement on Monday.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem says federal agents have arrested 10,000 illegal aliens in Minneapolis in recent months, but she accused Walz and Frey of trying to "protect criminals." Minneapolis is a sanctuary jurisdiction where local law enforcement do not honor federal detainers for illegal immigrants.

"We have arrested over 10,000 criminal illegal aliens who were killing Americans, hurting children and reigning terror in Minneapolis because Tim Walz and Jacob Frey refuse to protect their own people and instead protect criminals," Noem wrote on X.

The DHS urged state and city leaders to start honoring arrest detainers.

"We are calling on [Walz] and [Frey] to stop releasing criminal illegal aliens from Minnesota's jails to re-perpetuate their crimes. ICE has more than 1,360 arrest detainers for the criminal illegal aliens in their custody," the DHS wrote.

"It is common sense. Criminal illegal aliens should not be released back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans," it added.

Chaos has broken out in Minneapolis in recent weeks as agitators take to the streets to protest federal law enforcement officials. Federal officers converged on the state in early January as a sweeping fraud case came to light, which has led to dozens of arrests, mostly including members of Minneapolis' large Somali population.

Protests and criticisms against ICE heightened Jan. 7, when a federal officer fatally shot protester Renee Good. Federal officials say Good used her car as a weapon against the agent, arguing he acted in self-defense when he fired his weapon.

Democrats and administration officials have called the shooting a "murder" as they speak out against the administration's deportation efforts of illegal immigrants.

Frey rejected the Trump administration’s characterization of the immigration crackdown in Minnesota during a Sunday appearance on CBS’ "Face the Nation," claiming the surge of federal agents has made residents feel targeted rather than protected.

"This is not about safety. What this is about is coming into our city by the thousands and terrorizing people simply because they're Latino or Somali," Frey said. "People in Minneapolis are speaking up. They're speaking up peacefully. They're standing up for their neighbors. And this is not just about resisting Trump. This is about loving and caring for the people that call this city home. And it's been inspiring."

