LA Times columnist called out for using 'Latinx' term to describe Hispanic population

Los Angeles Times columnist Jean Guerrero faced an onslaught of Twitter backlash after referring to the Hispanic community as "Latinxs."

On Sunday, Guerrero tweeted out "Democratic outreach to Latino voters on the California recall election is not working. I've been speaking to young Latinxs and almost none of them have any idea what is going on. This is really, really bad."

Twitter users quickly called out Guerrero’s use of the largely unpopular term "Latinx" to describe the Hispanic population.

Ron DeSantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw tweeted "Keep calling them ‘Latinxs,’ I’m sure that will help your outreach efforts. Florida Democrats should also adopt this term immediately in all communications."

"White liberals incorrectly calling Latino people ‘Latinx’ to be woke is *actual* cultural appropriation. I guess it actually does exist…," wrote Washington Examiner writer Brad Polumbo.

Pollster Frank Luntz shared a Pew Research Poll showing 76 percent of Latino adults have never heard of "latinx" and wrote, "If a political group uses the term ‘Latinx,’ it’s a telltale sign that they’re not in touch with Hispanic Americans."

According to a Pew Research Poll from 2020, only 3 percent of people who self-identify as Hispanic or Latino use the term "Latinx." Only 23 percent of those who identify as Hispanic or Latino claimed to have even heard the term.

After the backlash, Guerrero followed up tweeting "I've never faced such a tidal wave of right-wing hysteria as for using the word ‘Latinx’ this afternoon."

Several Twitter users then fired back against her, noting that plenty of people that are not right-wing oppose the term "Latinx."

After former President Trump increased his support among Hispanic and Asian voters in 2020, some Democrats blamed far-left policies and being too focused on using woke language.