'The Five' rips Kamala Harris's Capitol riot-Pearl Harbor comparison: 'That was amateur hour'

"The Five" panel slammed speeches by President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris marking one year since Jan. 6,2020 Capitol riot.

During his sech Thursday, Biden called the infamous day a "dagger at the throat of democracy" and slammed former President Donald Trump, saying, "He's not just a former president … He's a defeated former president."

Biden also accused Trump of inciting a mob to attack at the Capitol.

"For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election. He tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob reached the Capitol … But they failed," he said.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld said that Biden was talking down to Americans and suggested everyone at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was collectively guilty.

"Well, this was a guy that was supposed to unite the country, and we've pretty much seen what he's turned out to be," he said. "He … scolded millions of Americans for what he believes, something very bad that they did. He's presuming their guilt … That's not what a president should do."

Gutfeld added that this wasn't the first time Biden jumped to conclusions and said that the president would bash any American who disagrees with his agenda.

"This is exactly what [Biden] did with Kyle Rittenhouse. There isn't a citizen on in America that he wouldn't bash if it suited him politically without the actual facts, without the truth," Gutfeld said.

In her speech, Vice President Harris also said America's democracy was attacked Jan. 6, saying "We must unite in defense of our democracy." However, she said it was comparable to Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"Certain dates echo throughout history … Including dates that instantly remind all who have lived them where they were and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault. Dates that occupy not only a place on our calendar but a place in our collective memory. Dec. 7, 1941, Sept. 11, 2001, and Jan. 6, 2021," she said.

Gutfeld suggested Harris's comparison shows the left's attempt to permanently politicize Jan. 6.

"They're trying to turn [Jan. 6] into Pearl Harbor. They're trying to turn it into 9/11 … They do this to place a target on the backs of their political enemies … That's a coordinated effort. And they want this thing to be permanent. Every year, we're going to have to do that. I say, no. ‘F’ you," he said.

Jesse Watters called Harris' speech "amateur hour."

"What a goofball," Watters continued. "But Jan. 6 sucked ... It sucked. Everybody knows it sucks. We watched it. I hated seeing what I saw … But here is an objective analysis on what had culminated. The populist wing erupted that day. The Trump wing, the populist wing of the Republican Party, had felt disrespected for many, many years."

"They had propelled Trump to victory in 2016, and immediately every powerful interest in this country launched a scorched earth campaign against that guy," Watters continued. "They went to war with them, illegal leaking of his tax returns, racial hoaxes, rape hoaxes, illegal targeting, spying, fabricating evidence, planting evidence, vicious stuff. They tried everything."

Democrats say they believe Jan. 6 is important to commemorate to prevent it from happening again. Republicans, on the other hand, believed the Democrats are using Jan. 6 to squeeze out all its political capital.

"I would love to see Joe Biden be this forceful and give at least some small dam for the people who are truly suffering under this man's presidency because of his leadership or rather lack thereof," Dagen McDowell said.