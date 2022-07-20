Judge Jeanine slams 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin for false claim: 'Good Samaritan' did not break the law

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted on "The Five." to the liberal media's criticism of an armed "good Samaritan," Elisjsha Dicken, who stopped a mass shooting at an Indiana shopping mall.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: He didn't break the law. He didn't break the law. They say in the mall they don't want you to have a gun. What law did he break? He didn't break any law. What he did was he came to the defense of another person. I'm surprised at you, Sunny, you worked in the, for the Department of Justice. Okay, here we go. Ideology is trumping the murder of innocent victims. They are so left that they say they want to believe that it's a horrible thing. And God forbid, we call this person a good Samaritan, who stops a mass shooter, because he's a law-abiding guy with a permit for a gun, and she's upset that he stopped the killer. What is wrong with this picture? That's all I have to say, there's nothing else to say.

