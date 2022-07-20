Expand / Collapse search
Judge Jeanine slams 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin for false claim: 'Good Samaritan' did not break the law

Judge Jeanine says we should deal with the facts

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Judge Jeanine: 'Good Samaritan' did not break the law Video

Judge Jeanine: 'Good Samaritan' did not break the law

'The Five's' Judge Jeanine Pirro weighs in on 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin's 'false' claim that a 'good Samaritan' broke the law when neutralizing an Indiana shopping mall gunman.

Fox News co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted on "The Five." to the liberal media's criticism of an armed "good Samaritan," Elisjsha Dicken, who stopped a mass shooting at an Indiana shopping mall.

INDIANA SHOPPING MALL SHOOTER SHOT DEAD BY ARMED 'GOOD SAMARITAN,' POLICE SAY

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: He didn't break the law. He didn't break the law. They say in the mall they don't want you to have a gun. What law did he break? He didn't break any law. What he did was he came to the defense of another person. I'm surprised at you, Sunny, you worked in the, for the Department of Justice. Okay, here we go. Ideology is trumping the murder of innocent victims. They are so left that they say they want to believe that it's a horrible thing. And God forbid, we call this person a good Samaritan, who stops a mass shooter, because he's a law-abiding guy with a permit for a gun, and she's upset that he stopped the killer. What is wrong with this picture? That's all I have to say, there's nothing else to say.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT HERE:

'The Five': Liberals bash 'good Samaritan' with a gun Video
