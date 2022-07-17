Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Indiana shopping mall shooting leaves multiple dead, including suspected gunman, police say

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

Multiple people are dead, and others are injured following a shooting at a shopping mall in the suburbs of Indianapolis, according to local reports. 

Officers responded to a call regarding an active shooter at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana just after 6 p.m. 

Investigators on the scene of the crime.

Investigators on the scene of the crime. (Facebook/@Ty J S)

Emergency services arrived on the scene while law enforcement officers worked to secure the scene. 

Several people – including the suspected shooter – were killed and several others were wounded, FOX 59 reported, citing police. 

Police gather outside a Dick's Sporting Goods.

Police gather outside a Dick's Sporting Goods. (Facebook/@Ty J S)

Indianapolis police and other law enforcement agencies were assisting the Greenwood police with clearing out the mall and clearing the scene. Police later said there was no ongoing threat. 

Fox News has reached out to the Greenwood Police Department seeking more information. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  