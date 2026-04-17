Joy Reid blasts CA Dems for letting GOP contenders take lead in governor’s race

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Former MSNOW host Joy Reid said on "The Joy Reid Show" that California Democrats failed to properly vet the gubernatorial field, allowing two Republican candidates to sit at the top of the race, while broader concerns about Democratic preparedness went unaddressed.

Reid framed her criticism around the stakes of the contest, warning that control of California was central to Democratic electoral success.

"What we really care about out here in these streets is that California doesn’t go Republican," she said.

Reid emphasized the state’s importance in presidential politics, arguing Democrats could not afford missteps in such a critical stronghold.

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"You cannot become president as a Democrat without California," Reid said. "Do you see how many electoral college votes they have? That number is 54."

The segment shifted to her concerns about Democratic strategy, as Reid questioned whether party officials had conducted sufficient vetting and opposition research during the primary.

"Do y’all not have an oppo research arm inside of the Democratic Governor’s Association?" Reid asked.

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She argued that internal failures allowed "flawed" Democratic candidates to advance, while the GOP remained competitive in the race.

"If you let California fall into the hands of somebody who we can’t guarantee would run a free and fair election in the state of California," Reid said. "Then you know what, Democrat, that would be on you if 2028 is cooked because you all let Eric Swalwell get to the front of the line without a simple basic oppo research vet."

Reid said she had learned opposition research was being prepared by political opponents but had not yet surfaced publicly, raising questions about timing.

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"I learned over the weekend that there were people who were preparing huge amounts of oppo on the right to dump on this guy once he got closer to the primary," she said.

"They were going to wait until right before the primary," Reid said. "Democratic Party. What is the plan here?"

Reid reiterated the broader national implications, comparing California’s importance to Democrats with Texas for Republicans.

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"In the same way that if Republicans ever lost the 40 electoral college votes in Texas, they couldn’t win an election. Same goes for Democrats and California," she said.

"Y’all didn’t think maybe y’all should leak to a system and maybe there was some issues?" she asked.

Fox News Digital reached out to the California Democratic Party for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

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