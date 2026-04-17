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Gubernatorial

Joy Reid blasts CA Dems for letting GOP contenders take lead in governor’s race

Reid says two Republican candidates now sit atop the gubernatorial field due to internal Democratic failures in the primary

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Joy Reid rips California Democrats over governor’s race strategy Video

Joy Reid rips California Democrats over governor’s race strategy

Joy Reid criticized California Democrats, saying the party failed to properly vet candidates and allowed Republicans to gain ground in the gubernatorial race. She warned that missteps in the state could carry major national consequences.

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Former MSNOW host Joy Reid said on "The Joy Reid Show" that California Democrats failed to properly vet the gubernatorial field, allowing two Republican candidates to sit at the top of the race, while broader concerns about Democratic preparedness went unaddressed.

Reid framed her criticism around the stakes of the contest, warning that control of California was central to Democratic electoral success.

"What we really care about out here in these streets is that California doesn’t go Republican," she said.

Reid emphasized the state’s importance in presidential politics, arguing Democrats could not afford missteps in such a critical stronghold.

Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco and business leader Steve Hilton standing together

Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco (left) and business leader Steve Hilton (right), both Republicans, were ranked the top two California gubernatorial candidates in a recent poll by Berkeley IGS. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images; Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

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"You cannot become president as a Democrat without California," Reid said. "Do you see how many electoral college votes they have? That number is 54."

The segment shifted to her concerns about Democratic strategy, as Reid questioned whether party officials had conducted sufficient vetting and opposition research during the primary.

"Do y’all not have an oppo research arm inside of the Democratic Governor’s Association?" Reid asked.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco standing with Kate Monroe on Skid Row in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA — January 6: Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, a republican candidate for California governor, joins Kate Monroe, an advocate for veterans, on a tour of Skid Row in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. (Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty Images)

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She argued that internal failures allowed "flawed" Democratic candidates to advance, while the GOP remained competitive in the race.

"If you let California fall into the hands of somebody who we can’t guarantee would run a free and fair election in the state of California," Reid said. "Then you know what, Democrat, that would be on you if 2028 is cooked because you all let Eric Swalwell get to the front of the line without a simple basic oppo research vet."

Reid said she had learned opposition research was being prepared by political opponents but had not yet surfaced publicly, raising questions about timing.

Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco speaking at a podium

Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco, who is surging in recent California gubernatorial polls, accused Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrats of having a "sick and twisted love affair with criminals." (Getty Images)

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"I learned over the weekend that there were people who were preparing huge amounts of oppo on the right to dump on this guy once he got closer to the primary," she said.

"They were going to wait until right before the primary," Reid said. "Democratic Party. What is the plan here?"

Reid reiterated the broader national implications, comparing California’s importance to Democrats with Texas for Republicans.

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"In the same way that if Republicans ever lost the 40 electoral college votes in Texas, they couldn’t win an election. Same goes for Democrats and California," she said.

"Y’all didn’t think maybe y’all should leak to a system and maybe there was some issues?" she asked.

Fox News Digital reached out to the California Democratic Party for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

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CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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