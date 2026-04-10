Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Gavin Newsom

Trump backs Hilton ahead of California GOP vote, testing Bianco’s grip on party endorsement

Trump's endorsement expected to boost Hilton at San Diego convention but could hurt GOP hopes of an all-Republican runoff

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
close
Hilton Slams California’s High-Speed Rail Debacle: ‘Just Amazing They’re Still Pretending This Thing Will Be Real’ Video

Hilton Slams California’s High-Speed Rail Debacle: ‘Just Amazing They’re Still Pretending This Thing Will Be Real’

California GOP gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to shed light on just how much of a financial disaster California's high-speed rail project has been for the Golden State.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Republicans this weekend will vote to endorse their pick for California governor in the race to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The vote, this Sunday in San Diego at the California GOP's annual convention, comes a week after President Donald Trump took sides between the two major Republican candidates in the race, backing conservative commentator and former Fox News Channel host Steve Hilton over Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Trump, whose endorsements are extremely influential in GOP primaries, argued in his endorsement statement that California had "gone to hell" and that "Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so!"

The president's support for Hilton is expected to pay immediate dividends at the state GOP convention.

HERE'S WHO TRUMP IS BACKING IN THE GOLDEN STATE GUBERNATORIAL SHOWDOWN

Republican governor candidate Steve Hilton speaking to press at Huntington Beach event

Republican governor candidate Steve Hilton speaks to press during Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates press event at Huntington Beach on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Huntington Beach, California. Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates announced his run for California attorney general. (Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)

"I think it definitely can help rally the base behind a candidate and generate some noise and some enthusiasm," California Republican Party chairwoman Corrin Rankin told Fox News Digital.

Bianco is a loyal Trump supporter who has plenty of friends and support among California Republican insiders. But Trump's endorsement of Hilton, a top adviser to then-British Prime Minister David Cameron a decade and a half ago before moving to the U.S. and becoming an American citizen in 2021, may boost him at the GOP convention, where backing from 60% of delegates is needed to land the party's endorsement.

But Bianco, the sheriff who recently grabbed plenty of national attention for seizing ballots in Riverside County, appeared defiant.

"For too long, politicians and insiders from Sacramento to Washington have tried to pick our leaders for us. That’s not leadership, that’s a coronation, and it’s exactly how we ended up with the failed leadership Californians are living with today," he said in a social media video. "This election belongs to the people, not the political class."

TOUGH ON CRIME REPUBLICAN SHERIFF LAUNCHES BID FOR CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR

Sheriff Chad Bianco speaking at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol

Sheriff Chad Bianco of Riverside County speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 15, 2024, in Washington, DC. This week marks National Police Week, which sees thousands of police officers from departments across the country coming to Washington DC to honor law enforcement who died in the line of duty. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Trump's endorsement may have another unintended consequence.

Candidates from both major political parties appear on the same ballot in the left-leaning state's June primary, with the top two finishers advancing to November's general election.

Some Democrats were concerned that with nine candidates in the race, support among Democratic voters would be so badly divided in the primary that no contender would reach the general election. Hilton and Bianco had been the top two candidates in some public opinion polls, giving some in the GOP hope of a final face-off between two Republicans.

That scenario may be less likely now, as Hilton's support is expected to rise and Bianco's drop in light of the president's endorsement. Polling in the past week gave a hint of a Hilton surge.

"Trump kills any GOP hopes of an R vs R runoff in the California governor's race," Rob Pyers of California Target Book, which describes itself as a non-partisan and unbiased political almanac, wrote last week in a social media post.

MEDIA PERSONALITY STEVE HILTON ENTERS CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL RACE

President Donald Trump took sides in California's race for governor, endorsing conservative commentator Steve Hilton.

Trump's endorsement of Hilton has sent shock waves through California's Republican Party.  (Alex Brandon/AP)

But Hilton dismissed as a pipe dream talk of shutting out the Democrats from the general election ballot.

"That scenario of two Republicans [making the general election ballot], I've been saying this for months, was always a fantasy," Hilton said on Fox Business' "The Bottom Line." "The idea that the Democrat machine in California was just going to hand over the state to two Republicans was never serious. It was never, never going to happen."

He further argued, "What was more likely was actually...you were going to have two Democrats in the top two and then we'll have no chance of change. So this really makes sure that we have a Republican in the top two."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No Republican has won a statewide election in California since then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger's 2006 re-election victory.

And with the president's approval rating in California hovering in the 30s, Trump's endorsement will likely do Hilton no favors if he makes it onto the November ballot.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue