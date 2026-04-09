Misconduct allegations dog Swalwell as Dem rivals seize opening in California governor’s race

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Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., is facing increased scrutiny over allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct with female staffers and other women, as several rivals take swipes at him ahead of the state’s June gubernatorial primary election.

"I’m very disappointed in Eric Swalwell," former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa said on social media Wednesday. "As more and more women come forward with sexual harassment allegations, Swalwell skipped town to avoid facing tough questions about these allegations."

"If Swalwell wants voters to trust him, he needs to show up, stop hiding behind his campaign staff and social media accounts, and answer every question from reporters and the public. Voters deserve nothing less," he added.

The Swalwell campaign fired back in a statement to Fox News Digital, calling Villaraigosa’s claims that the Democratic lawmaker is inaccessible "false" and "absurd."

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"Congressman Swalwell spoke to more than 1,000 town hall attendees for nearly 90 minutes Tuesday in Sacramento," Micah Beasley, a spokesperson for the Swalwell campaign, said. "Afterward, he met with members of the media to answer their questions."

Beasley added that Swalwell was unable to attend Wednesday’s candidate forum due to prior commitments, but had met with the group previously.

Villaraigosa’s social media post referenced a series of accusations circulated by former Democratic congressional staffer and attorney Cheyenne Hunt and other left-leaning politicos who have alleged, without evidence, that Swalwell made sexual advances toward women employed in his office.

The allegations threaten to shake up California’s gubernatorial primary, where Swalwell is vying to be among the top two vote-getters who will advance to the November general election. The crowded field also includes Trump-backed former Fox News host Steve Hilton, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and progressive billionaire Tom Steyer.

Former Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., another candidate in the race, has described the allegations as "troubling" and said she is committed to supporting the accusers, who have yet to go public.

"It is those women's stories to tell when they are ready, and I hope that they feel safe and supported if they choose to do so," Porter told CNN on Tuesday. "I believe women. I think that has to be the starting place here. So when those women speak up, I will be there, helping to amplify their truths."

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Swalwell has denied any wrongdoing, and his campaign has characterized the sexual misconduct allegations as "outrageous" and implied that the accusers are tied to MAGA.

Hunt, executive director of Gen-Z for Change, said she is working with multiple women to go public with their allegations against Swalwell. Hunt has not provided verifiable evidence to support the allegations, and no woman has yet come forward.

"The Democratic candidate currently leading in the California governor’s race has a known history of being predatory towards women," Hunt claimed in a post to social media in March.

She posted an image of a direct message sent to her privately containing an allegation against Swalwell.

"You know, Eric Swalwell has slept with many of his interns and makes them all sign [non-disclosure agreements] so they don’t speak up, right? And when I was 19, he tried hitting on me and sliding into my DMs," the quote read.

Bhavik Lathia, a Democratic operative, has also called on his party to take the allegations against Swalwell "seriously."

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"Hey, I just got off the phone with a trusted friend. This is real. Take it seriously. Eric Swallwell cannot be our nominee. There is going to be a lot more coming out soon. I can’t say more right now, but stay tuned," Lathia wrote on social media Monday.

Swalwell, 45, has served in the House of Representatives since 2013, where he has emerged as a frequent Trump critic. He launched a campaign in late 2025 to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., as the Golden State’s next governor.