California university cancels gubernatorial debate after backlash for all White candidates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of Southern California (USC) abruptly canceled a debate between several gubernatorial candidates after it faced backlash for appearing to exclude non-White candidates.

USC previously partnered with local news affiliate KABC to host a debate between six gubernatorial candidates, including Republicans Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and commentator Steve Hilton, and Democrats Tom Steyer, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, former Rep. Katie Porter and Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Although the debate was scheduled for Tuesday night, The Los Angeles Times reported late Monday night that USC sent out a letter canceling the event because of growing controversy.

NO CLEAR CHAMPION OF CASH PAYMENT REPARATIONS AMONG DEMOCRATS IN CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL RACE

"We recognize that concerns about the selection criteria for tomorrow’s gubernatorial debate have created a significant distraction from the issues that matter to voters," the university said in a statement to The LA Times. "Unfortunately, USC and [debate co-sponsor] KABC have not been able to reach an agreement on expanding the number of candidates at tomorrow’s debate. As a result, USC has made the difficult decision to cancel tomorrow’s debate and will look for other opportunities to educate voters on the candidates and issues."

The controversy came after former California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sent a letter to the university's president in protest of the decision to remove him from the debate and replace him with Mahan based on what he called a "patently arbitrary, spontaneous qualification formula."

Becerra accused USC of "election rigging" and discriminating against candidates of color.

CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR CANDIDATE ERIC SWALWELL WANTS PEOPLE TO BE ABLE TO 'VOTE BY PHONE'

"USC goes to great lengths to justify its exclusionary candidate formula. But you can’t escape the detestable outcome: you disqualified all of the candidates of color from participating while you invited a white candidate who has NEVER polled higher than some of the candidates of color, including me," Becerra wrote.

Other candidates criticized the selection process and encouraged followers to boycott the event.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, USC stood by its metrics but confirmed the debate was postponed indefinitely.

"USC vigorously defends the independence, objectivity, and integrity of USC Professor Christian Grose, whose data-driven candidate viability formula is based on extensive research and enjoys broad academic support," the statement read.

JON STEWART BLASTS CALIFORNIA DEMS, WARNING THEIR EIGHT CANDIDATES MAY SPLIT VOTE, LEAD TO GOP VICTORY

Becerra celebrated the move on X early Tuesday morning.

"We fought. We won! We stood up against an unfair candidate debate set-up that prematurely chose winners and losers. Tonight USC made the right decision to cancel their March 24 gubernatorial forum…so hopefully next time it’s done right. Thank you to everyone who stood up, raised hell and demanded justice. Never give up when you’re fighting for fairness!" Becerra wrote.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A poll released last week by the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies showed both Republican candidates emerging as the top candidates in the crowded governor's race. Hilton led the candidates at 17% while Bianco followed him within the margin of error at 16%.