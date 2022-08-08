Jonathan Turley: What new evidence prompted Mar-a-Lago raid?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley breaks down the implications of the FBI raiding Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JONATHAN TURLEY: You would take it to a federal judge to see if they have alleged in that application enough to allow for this type of search to occur. A judge obviously found there was sufficient evidence. Now we'll have to take a look at what was the crime being alleged here. We already know that the compound was the subject of an earlier search in terms of classified material and presidential records.

TRUMP SAYS MAR-A-LAGO HOME IN FLORIDA ‘UNDER SIEGE’ BY FBI AGENTS

The assumption is that this deals with January 6. But what I'm intrigued about is what new evidence there is to support this type of extraordinary raid. If the evidence is no more than what we saw in the January 6 committee, I would be frankly shocked that this type of raid occurred at this time. But we have to wait, and we have to see because we're now working in the blind here.

But that's one of the reasons I think there is an expectation or a legitimate one that the Justice Department will make some type of statement as to why this occurred at this time and to give us some notion of what's occurring with a former president and a potential candidate to be the next president.

