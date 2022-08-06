Donald Trump hints at 2024 White House comeback bid: ‘The time is coming’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump strongly indicated he is preparing to run for president and suggested an announcement will come soon.



Trump, who has repeatedly said that he's made a decision on the 2024 race, was asked by Fox News Digital at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas when Republicans could expect a formal announcement.

"It’s certainly not a very long period, the time is coming," said the former president. "I think people are going to be very happy, our country has never been in a position like this, we've lost everything."

Trump said that America was facing both domestic and foreign policy crises. In particular, he argued the country's "prestige" had been damaged by President Biden's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"Our country has never been at a worse point," said Trump. "They gave away $85 billion worth of equipment, dead soldiers, you still have Americans over there probably as hostages, eventually will be hostages, there has never been a time like this.

"We'll be making an announcement in the not too distant future," added Trump.

The remarks came shortly after CPAC unveiled its straw poll showing Trump as the overwhelming favorite for the 2024 GOP nomination among the conservative grassroots. Trump captured nearly 70% of the ballots cast at the conference, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis coming in at a distant second at 23.7%.

Since leaving the White House in January 2021, Trump has maintained an active presence within the Republican Party.

The former president has endorsed an expansive list of candidates running for everything from local and state office to the United States Senate.