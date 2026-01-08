Jonathan Turley slams Minneapolis mayor's 'reckless' response to ICE shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A deadly shooting involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents is fueling backlash from leaders in Minneapolis. George Washington University law professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley condemned the reaction from city leadership, saying their words will lead to riots.

"It’s reckless, and it's a repeat of what we've seen in the past where these democratic politicians rush to feed the rage, and the result is often riots," said Turley on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

On Wednesday, ICE agents shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis after authorities said she had driven her vehicle toward an agent. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the agent’s actions, saying the woman had been told to exit her car and stop obstructing officers after following them throughout the day.

Speaking publicly after the shooting, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey blamed ICE for the death and told the agency to "get the f--- out" of the city.

"They’re sowing chaos on our streets — and in this case, quite literally killing people," Frey said on Wednesday.

Frey also rejected DHS’s explanation of self-defense, calling it "bulls---" after reviewing video of the shooting.

Turley criticized the mayor’s comments, saying that based on the information released so far, the shooting appears legally "justified."

He cited the Supreme Court’s Tennessee v. Garner, which governs when officers can use deadly force.

"It doesn't mean that that's how it will work out. We need to see the ultimate conclusions of the investigation. It'd be good to see some more videos. But what we have so far does seem to meet that standard," added Turley.

Protesters confronted federal agents in Minneapolis on Thursday, less than a day after the shooting. Hundreds gathered to demonstrate against ICE, with some yelling "shame." Agents deployed tear gas and pepper balls.

The demonstrations come several years after protests and riots broke out in Minneapolis following George Floyd’s death in May 2020.