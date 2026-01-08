Expand / Collapse search
Congress

GOP lawmakers call on Trump to arrest Walz after governor warns of National Guard move

Rep. Mary Miller calls for Insurrection Act after Walz warns he'll deploy Minnesota troops against ICE operations

By Leo Briceno Fox News
Jesse Watters attacks Tim Walz for ‘gestapo’ rhetoric against ICE Video

Jesse Watters attacks Tim Walz for ‘gestapo’ rhetoric against ICE

Fox News host Jesse Watters says that the officer who fired in the deadly I.C.E.-involved shooting ‘felt that his life was in danger’ on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’ 

Republican lawmakers are urging President Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after the Democrat warned he could deploy the National Guard in response to federal immigration enforcement actions in his state.

"Invoke the Insurrection Act. Arrest Tim Walz," Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., said in a post to X on Wednesday evening. 

Miller’s calls to apply the law, which gives the president powers to arrest suspects obstructing federal law enforcement, follow Walz’s suggestion that he might deploy the National Guard to push back on President Donald Trump’s use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

NOEM ALLEGES WOMAN KILLED IN ICE SHOOTING 'STALKING AND IMPEDING' AGENTS ALL DAY

Donald Trump Illinois

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., gives remarks after receiving an endorsement during a Save America Rally with President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

"We do not need any further help from the federal government. To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you’ve done enough. I’ve issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard," Walz said in a press event.

Walz’s warning on Wednesday came on the heels of a deadly encounter between ICE and a woman. A law enforcement officer shot Renee Nicole Good, 37, when she confronted agents from inside her car in Minneapolis, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"We have soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed if necessary. I remind you, a warning order is a heads-up for folks," Walz said. "Minnesota will not allow our community to be used as a prop in a national political fight."

FAMILIAR PROTEST GROUPS MOBILIZE IMMEDIATELY AFTER ICE SHOOTING OF MINNESOTA PROTESTER

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that he would not be seeking re-election on Jan. 5, 2026, at a press conference at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Under Minnesota law, Walz has the power to deploy the National Guard for the "defense or relief of the state, the enforcement of the law, [or] the protection of persons" in the state.

Other Republicans reacting to Walz’s warning also believe such an action could trigger the use of the act.

"Someone remind him: Donald Trump is the Commander in Chief. And federal authority supersedes state authority. That’s not an opinion, that’s the Constitution," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said in her own post. 

FORMER DHS CHIEF DECRIES MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR'S 'UNHINGED' ICE RHETORIC AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING

Rep. Nancy Mace looks on during House hearing in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., speaks during a hearing with the House Oversight and Accountability Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on April 11, 2024, in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"What Walz is threatening has a name: insurrection. Mr. President, the law is on your side. Use it," she added.

Walz's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

