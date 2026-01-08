GOP lawmakers call on Trump to arrest Walz after governor warns of National Guard move

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican lawmakers are urging President Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after the Democrat warned he could deploy the National Guard in response to federal immigration enforcement actions in his state.

"Invoke the Insurrection Act. Arrest Tim Walz," Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., said in a post to X on Wednesday evening.

Miller’s calls to apply the law, which gives the president powers to arrest suspects obstructing federal law enforcement, follow Walz’s suggestion that he might deploy the National Guard to push back on President Donald Trump’s use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"We do not need any further help from the federal government. To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you’ve done enough. I’ve issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard," Walz said in a press event.

Walz’s warning on Wednesday came on the heels of a deadly encounter between ICE and a woman. A law enforcement officer shot Renee Nicole Good, 37, when she confronted agents from inside her car in Minneapolis, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"We have soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed if necessary. I remind you, a warning order is a heads-up for folks," Walz said. "Minnesota will not allow our community to be used as a prop in a national political fight."

Under Minnesota law, Walz has the power to deploy the National Guard for the "defense or relief of the state, the enforcement of the law, [or] the protection of persons" in the state.

Other Republicans reacting to Walz’s warning also believe such an action could trigger the use of the act.

"Someone remind him: Donald Trump is the Commander in Chief. And federal authority supersedes state authority. That’s not an opinion, that’s the Constitution," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said in her own post.

"What Walz is threatening has a name: insurrection. Mr. President, the law is on your side. Use it," she added.

Walz's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.