Jon Voight says daughter Angelina Jolie's stance on Israel, Gaza has been 'influenced by antisemitic people'

Actor Jon Voight was critical of his daughter, actress and activist Angelina Jolie, for her stance on the Israel-Hamas war, saying in a new interview she's been "influenced by antisemitic people."

Voight, a rarity as a Republican-supporting Hollywood actor, discussed the conflict and his support for former President Trump in a new profile in Variety.

Voight is an outspoken supporter of Israel, which he has been especially vocal about in the wake of Hamas’ terrorist attack on the country on Oct. 7. Jolie, in contrast, is a longtime refugee activist, who has denounced Israel for how it has conducted its war in Gaza.

Fox News Digital reached out to Jolie for comment, but did not immediately hear back. Variety noted in its reporting that she does not speak publicly about her father, but Voight has been critical of Jolie's stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

"She has been exposed to propaganda," he told Variety. "She’s been influenced by antisemitic people. Angie has a connection to the [United Nations], and she’s enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees."

In November, Jolie issued a statement on the Israeli invasion of Gaza that accused it of purposefully committing war crimes.

"This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee," Jolie wrote on Instagram three weeks into the conflict. "Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave. 40% of those killed are innocent children. … Whole families are being murdered."

Voight responded on social media.

"I’m very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God’s honor, God’s truths. This is justice for God’s children of the Holy Land. …." he wrote.

Voight repeatedly told Variety he is proud of his daughter and what she has accomplished, but criticized her geopolitical opinion on the Mideast.

"I love my daughter — that’s No. 1," he said with tears in his eyes. "I am happy when Angie is happy. When she’s having a tough time, I’m having a tough time. When she is down, I’m down."

"Angie, I think she hasn’t been available to this information because in Hollywood people don’t share this kind of stuff," he added. "They’re way off. They have no idea what’s going on. It’s a bubble."

Voight believes, according to Variety, that the concept of a separate and distinct Palestinian state is an "antisemitic con perpetuated by Arab countries" who "want to destroy Israel with the help of the U.N."

"I love my daughter. I don’t want to fight with my daughter," he said. "But the fact is, I think she has been influenced by the U.N. From the beginning, it’s been awful with human rights. They call it human rights, but it’s just anti-Israel bashing."

Voight also discussed being a supporter of Trump and the assassination attempt on him earlier this month.

"Now, after this, maybe they will look at Jon Voight in a different way," he said, referring to himself in the third person. "If Donald Trump is being revealed in this way, maybe they will see a supporter like me in a different light."