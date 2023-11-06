Actor Jon Voight 'disappointed' in daughter Angelina Jolie's anti-Israel social media posts

Actor Jon Voight said he was "disappointed" by his daughter Angelina Jolie's support for a ceasefire in Gaza in a video he posted to social media on Friday, adding that it was war and they "can't be civil now."

Jolie condemned Hamas' attack against Israel in a post on social media but said it did not justify "the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go."

"Humanity demands an immediate ceasefire. Palestinian and Israeli lives - and the lives of all people globally - matter equally," she said in a post on Instagram.

Voight posted a video to social media on Friday and said he was "disappointed" that his daughter had "no understanding of God's honor."

MEDIA ACCUSED OF PARROTING HAMAS' TALKING POINTS ON GAZA HOSPITAL BLAST, IDF SPOX SAYS TERROR GROUP ‘LYING’

"This is about destroying the history of God's land — the Holy Land — the land of the Jews. This is justice for God's children of the holy land," he continued. "The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people," Voight said in his video.

"This is war. It's not going to be what the left thinks — it can't be civil now," he continued.

Jolie called for a ceasefire again days later after claiming that Gaza was "fast becoming a mass grave," in another Instagram post.

"By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes," she wrote.

THESE CELEBRITIES HAVE SPOKEN OUT IN SUPPORT OF PALESTINIANS AMID HAMAS TERROR

"Israel was attacked by inhuman terror on innocent babies, mothers, fathers, grandparents," Voight said. "These animals want to wipe out Jews, Christians."

"Allow the force of truths and justice to bring us all together and recognize that Hamas and this deceit of their ruling is destroying their own people, not Israel," he continued.

Several Hollywood A-listers signed onto a letter urging President Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"We ask that, as President of the United States, you call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost," the letter, signed by Joaquin Phoenix, actress Cate Blanchett, comedian Jon Stewart, and 52 others, said.

Squad Democrats have also repeatedly called for a ceasefire following Hamas' terrorist attacks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media .

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.