'Like Chickens for KFC': Netanyahu rips ceasefire activists in Congressional speech as Tlaib silently protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tore into Gaza ceasefire demonstrations across the U.S. and accused Iran of funding those protests during an impassioned address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

"I have a message for these protesters. When the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair are praising, promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran's useful idiots," Netanyahu said.

"Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming gays for Gaza. They might as well hold up signs saying ‘Chickens for KFC.’ These protesters chant ‘From the river to the sea.’ But many don't have a clue what river and what sea they're talking about."

He addressed a nearly-full House chamber, which included members of Congress and special guests like freed Israeli hostages who were taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, and billionaire Elon Musk, among others.

Among those in the chamber was Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Israel's harshest critic in the House who has called for Netanyahu to be arrested by the International Criminal Court (ICC). She staged a silent protest for much of his speech, holding a sign that said "ceasefire now."

Fox News Digital observed a member of the House Sergeant-at-Arms' staff speaking to Tlaib multiple times, after which she put the sign down.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., was seen speaking intensely with Tlaib at one point before returning to her original seat.

At several points in the speech, Netanyahu sought to tie Israel's war on Hamas and Iranian proxies in the Middle East to unrest within the U.S., impressing that his country is Washington's closest ally in an increasingly unstable region.

"We're not only protecting ourselves, we're protecting you," he said, eliciting a standing ovation. "Our enemies are your enemies. Our fight is your fight. And our victory will be your victory. Ladies and gentlemen, that victory is in sight. Israel's defeat of Hamas will be a powerful blow to Iran's axis of terror."

The speech is Netanyahu's fourth address to Congress, and his first since Hamas launched its surprise attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. It also comes as both the Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers are increasingly skeptical of Netanyahu's handling of Israel's responding invasion of Gaza.

During his remarks, however, Netanyahu argued that continued support of Israel is the way to avoid direct U.S. involvement.

He also compared the current conflict to World War II and himself to former U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

"We help keep American's boots off the ground while protecting our shared interests in the Middle East. I deeply appreciate America's support, including in this current war. But this is an exceptional moment. Fast tracking U.S. military aid can dramatically expedite an end to the war in Gaza and help prevent a broader war in the Middle East," Netanyahu said.

"In World War II, as Britain fought on the front lines of civilization, Winston Churchill appealed to Americans with these famous words – 'Give us the tools and we'll finish the job.' Today, as Israel fights on the front line of civilization, I too appeal to America. Give us the tools faster and we'll finish the job faster."

His comments received broad applause from Republicans, while the reaction from Democrats was more mixed.

Israel's war in Gaza has revealed fractures between the Democratic Party's more traditional side and the growing progressive Left that's critical of Israel's conservative government.