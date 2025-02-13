Jon Lovitz says Trump will keep Israel safe, ‘going to be hell to pay' if hostages aren't returned

Legendary comedian and Jewish actor Jon Lovitz declared that Israel is in safe hands with President Donald Trump in the White House.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum and outspoken defender of Israel told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that he’s confident that Trump will be a great ally to Israel and warned terror group Hamas that if it doesn’t return the remaining Israeli hostages soon, Trump will punish them severely.

"When he says get those hostages back, you know there's going to be hell to pay," Lovitz said, asking, "Why didn't Biden say that?"

Trump warned Hamas earlier this week, "If all the Gaza hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12 p.m., I would say cancel the ceasefire. Let all hell break out; Israel can override it."

Lovitz, whose grandparents fled from Europe to America during the Holocaust, blasted anti-Israel agitators – particularly the Jewish ones – during his conversation with Fox News Digital this week.

"Most Jewish people in America under 50… I mean, a lot of them, maybe the majority, are against Israel. And it’s the craziest thing."

Ripping these anti-Israel critics, he continued, "They're idiots. They have no idea. They weren't raised by people who came over from Europe fleeing Nazis and fleeing persecution like my grandparents did, and they didn't experience antisemitism growing up, like my grandparents did and my parents did."

"They’re delusional," the comedian said. He went on to praise Trump’s support for Israel, and blasted Jewish people who believe that the president is antisemitic himself.

"A lot of Jewish people go, ‘I don’t like Trump.’ Why? ‘He’s antisemitic.’ He’s antisemitic? Based on what? He's done more for Israel than any president in the history of the United States," Lovitz declared, noting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the same thing in a recent interview with "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin.

"I think President Trump is the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House," Netanyahu told the Fox News host last week while visiting the United States to meet with Trump.

Lovitz has been one of the prominent Jewish voices in Hollywood speaking out against the rash of antisemitism following Hamas’ terror attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. In a 2024 interview on Fox News Channel’s "Jesse Watters Primetime," the comedian ripped a group of LGBTQ pro-Palestinian agitators who had blocked a Florida freeway near Walt Disney World at the time.

"That's the most insane thing ever because if... those people went to Gaza... Hamas would kill them, literally," Lovitz told host Jesse Watters. "They push gay people off of buildings. Israel's a democracy… and I understand it's bad that… civilians in Palestine are getting killed in a war, but it's a war that Hamas started, and they wanted a never-ending war. Now they want a cease-fire."

In another interview with Fox News Digital in 2023, Lovitz ripped progressive politicians, like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and members of "The Squad" for wanting to divest U.S. funding to Israel following the Oct. 7 attack.

"And [Sanders is] saying, you know, we shouldn't have money for, you know, fund Israel, you know, and the Squad, those people… It's no secret they're horribly antisemitic," he said at the time.

During his latest conversation with Fox, Lovitz disclosed why it’s important for him to be so vocal against antisemitism. "And I talk about it now because, like, I'll be god----- if my grandparents had come from Romania and my grandmother from Hungary to America to escape all this crap – and now we're dealing with it again?"

"F--- that. I'm speaking out," he declared.

He then wondered why more Jewish people aren’t speaking out.

"It's embarrassing to me that more Jewish people that I know that are well known don't speak out," he said. "I don't know what's wrong with them. What are they afraid of?"

"They’re just bullies," he added about antisemites," stating, "You punch a bully in the eye and the nose, they cry and go home. What are they afraid of?"

Lovitz then shouted out Jewish comedian Michael Rapaport, and Catholic actress Patricia Heaton for regularly calling out anti-Jewish hate. He praised Heaton in particular, saying she’s "speaking out more than most Jews. And she's not even Jewish."

He also had some choice words for rapper Kanye West, who posted an antisemitic screed to X in recent days, including a post that said, "I’m a Nazi … I love Hitler." The rapper also listed T-shirts with swastikas on them on his online shop before it was taken offline.

Lovitz told Fox, "But when someone like Kanye West has 30 million people on Twitter and says, ‘I'm a Nazi and go get the Jews,’ I'm like, f--- you. You p----. That is a piece of s---."