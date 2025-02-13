Expand / Collapse search
Hamas says it will free more Israeli hostages on Saturday as originally planned

Hamas reversed course following President Trump's threat to end the ceasefire

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg , Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published | Updated
Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports on the 'terrible' conditions facing Hamas hostages and speaks to the sister of hostage survivor Romi Gonen.

Hamas announced on Thursday it will free Israeli hostages as originally planned, according to The Associated Press.

The move comes days after President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to the terrorist group threatening to end the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip if they did not release the hostages by Saturday, adding that he would "let hell break out."

TRUMP SAYS CEASEFIRE SHOULD BE CANCELED IF HOSTAGES AREN’T RELEASED BY SATURDAY 

Hamas had threatened to delay freeing Israeli captives, accusing the Jewish State of failing to live up to obligations.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

