Hamas says it will free more Israeli hostages on Saturday as originally planned

Hamas announced on Thursday it will free Israeli hostages as originally planned, according to The Associated Press.

The move comes days after President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to the terrorist group threatening to end the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip if they did not release the hostages by Saturday, adding that he would "let hell break out."

TRUMP SAYS CEASEFIRE SHOULD BE CANCELED IF HOSTAGES AREN’T RELEASED BY SATURDAY

Hamas had threatened to delay freeing Israeli captives, accusing the Jewish State of failing to live up to obligations.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.