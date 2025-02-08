Benjamin Netanyahu praises Trump’s Middle East shift, says President is country’s ‘greatest friend’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Washington this week, meeting with President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials to discuss the evolving relationship between the two nations. The visit marked a significant shift in U.S.-Israel relations, as the new administration swiftly implemented policies favoring Israel's interests in the Middle East.

In an interview with "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin that will air on Saturday night, Netanyahu praised Trump’s leadership and his impact on the U.S.-Israel alliance.

"I think President Trump is the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House," Netanyahu said. "He’s not only making a tremendous change in the Israeli-American alliance, strengthening it beyond anything we’ve seen up to now, but also he’s also a great leader for America and the world."

Since returning to office less than a month ago, President Trump has made several high-profile moves affecting Israel and the Middle East. Before his inauguration, Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas, threatening "all hell to pay" if hostages held in Gaza were not released. A deal, brokered with the assistance of the Biden administration, followed shortly after.

One of the most notable policy shifts came in late January when Trump lifted a hold on the delivery of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel. The Biden administration had previously paused the shipment over concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza. Netanyahu described Trump’s decision to lift the pause as "instantaneous."

"In the first two weeks, he did everything that he promised to do," Netanyahu said. "He went against antisemitism, went against the ICC. This corrupt so-called International Court that targets America, targets Israel, targets democracies."

Earlier this week, President Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) over its investigations into Israel. The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, accusing him of committing war crimes during Israel’s military response in Gaza following the 2023 Hamas attacks. Neither the U.S. nor Israel recognizes the ICC’s authority.

The conflict has resulted in tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths, and much of the Gaza Strip has been heavily damaged or destroyed.

Trump has also faced criticism from some Democrats over his plan to rebuild Gaza. During a joint press conference with Netanyahu on Tuesday, Trump outlined an ambitious proposal.

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too," Trump said. "We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexplored bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area."

Netanyahu expressed his support for the plan and emphasized Israel’s commitment to working closely with the U.S. on future Middle East policy.

"Israel has no better friend than America," Netanyahu said. "And now, under President Trump's leadership, America has no greater friend than Israel."

"It’s a great beginning and a restart, a recalibration of our great alliance."

