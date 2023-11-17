Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Jon Lovitz knocks 'idiot' John Oliver panicking over US aid to Israel: He's 'shocked' America supports an ally

The comedian spoke with Fox News Digital about his viral posts about the liberal HBO host

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
SNL alum Jon Lovitz blasts 'idiot' John Oliver for his comments about US aiding Israel Video

SNL alum Jon Lovitz blasts 'idiot' John Oliver for his comments about US aiding Israel

SNl alum and comedian Jon Lovitz criticized HBO host John Oliver's recent comments about US being implicated in deaths of Palestinians due to aid to Israel.

EXCLUSIVE-- Actor and comedian Jon Lovitz blasted "idiot" John Oliver, continuing his criticism of the HBO host's rant about America's financial aid to Israel during the Jewish State's ongoing war with Hamas.

"He was just presenting a ridiculous, in my opinion, a ridiculous argument, and also stating the obvious at the same time, saying, 'Look at America. They're aligned with Israel.' And he's trying to say 'It's American ammunition, so America is killing innocent Palestinians. That was his real point. He didn't come out and say it, but he basically did. He goes 'they're implicated in that,' Lovitz told Fox News Digital in an interview. 

On last week's installment of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver lectured viewers on how the U.S. has "emphatically picked a side" between Israel and Hamas, pointing to the $3.8 billion in military aid to Israel.

"And you can make geopolitical arguments for why that is or isn't a valid thing to do, but it means we're heavily implicated in everything you've just seen", Oliver told viewers. 

COMEDIAN JON LOVITZ BLASTS HBO'S JOHN OLIVER FOR SHAMING U.S. OVER ALLIANCE WITH ISRAEL: ‘GOD BLESS AMERICA’

Jon Lovitz

Jon Lovitz slammed late-night host John Oliver as an "idiot" over his recent comments about Israel during an interview with Fox News Digital. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TCM)

Lovitz went viral with his rebuke of the British TV star on X. 

"Yes. The United States is aligned with Israel, our Democratic ally, not Hamas, a terrorist organization who broke a two-year cease-fire, murdered at least 1,200 innocent civilians, and took 240 civilian hostages back with them," Lovitz wrote, adding "God bless America."

BILL MAHER SCOLDS OBAMA'S ‘MORAL EQUIVALENCY’ ON ISRAEL-HAMAS: HE ‘DISAPPOINTED ME’

John Oliver

HBO host John Oliver told his viewers America is "heavily implicated" in the thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza because of its military aid to Israel. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

"Why is he acting shocked that America is supporting an ally? It's like, ‘Yeah,'" Lovitz told Fox News Digital. "And they are our ally, and they're supporting Israel as opposed to Hamas… You know, people going, ‘Oh, the response is disproportionate, all this.' Well, first of all, I don't know any person that's Jewish that says who cares that Palestinians are being killed. I'm telling you it's horrible that any of them are being killed, and any Israelis are being killed… but the problem is that the government that represents Gaza deliberately started a war with Israel. And that's their goal. And they said it, you know. Their leader said that's what we want to do. We want to start a war. And that's why we did it." 

The "SNL" alum skewered Oliver's logic, suggesting it would be the same as Oliver buying products made in China and, since China is funding Russia's war against Ukraine, he would be responsible for all the Ukrainian deaths, a conclusion he stressed is "ridiculous."

HUNDREDS OF PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS STORM UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING

Jon Lovitz

Jon Lovitz has been an outspoken defender of Israel since war broke out between the Jewish State and Hamas. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

He clarified that he doesn't have anything personal against Oliver but pointed out that since he isn't Jewish, Oliver didn't "grow up" with the fears that come with being Jewish like Lovitz's family has.

"My grandparents, my mothers and fathers, they came from Romania and Hungary and Russia. They came to America in the 1900s to escape death. Thank God they came. I wouldn't be here," Lovitz said. "And my father said when the Nazis started, the Jews in Germany, they go ‘we’re German first.' They would have fought for their country, and they couldn't believe it was happening. And I realized, anyone with a brain realizes here we go again. This is how it starts. So that's why I'm speaking out." 

Lovitz, who regularly tours across the country, including monthly appearances at The Laugh Factory at the Tropicana in Las Vegas, has been an outspoken supporter of Israel on social media since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.

"To me, it's to the point where it's so bad that I'm like, ‘Well, I have to say something,’" Lovitz said. "And I'm not normally like this. I'm not particularly political or anything, you know. But I'm like, 'Well, if you don't say anything, they're gonna wipe everybody out.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.