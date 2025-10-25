John Fetterman breaks with Democrats in shutdown vote, says it’s an ‘easy choice’ to put America first

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The government shutdown has stretched into one of the longest in U.S. history, with Democrats and Republicans deadlocked over healthcare funding.

Among the few lawmakers breaking ranks is Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa, who voted with Republicans to reopen the government. Now, he’s urging his colleagues to do the same.

"It’s an easy, easy choice to pick my country over the party, especially in circumstances like this," Fetterman said on "Saturday in America."

On Thursday, the Senate failed in a 54-46 vote to advance a Republican bill to pay certain federal workers during the shutdown, falling short of the 60 votes needed to pass the measure. Only three Democrats, including Fetterman, voted with Republicans.

Democrats have refused to back any funding bill unless it includes an extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are set to expire in 2025. They argue that failing to act before open enrollment in November could drive up premiums for millions of Americans.

But Republicans say the government needs to reopen before they can negotiate.

"I do believe that there’s a critical mass of my fellow Democrats that are dug in until there’s an absolute ironclad kind of a deal," Fetterman said, explaining his party’s position.

But Fetterman said he believes Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., is an "honorable guy" and that talks on healthcare will move forward when the government is reopened.

"Let's just open it up," he said.

"Then we can have that conversation to see if we can extend those tax credit deals, because I do believe there are enough Republicans that would like to see that too."

The shutdown began Oct. 1, shuttering nonessential federal offices and delaying pay for hundreds of thousands of workers. As it entered its fourth week, many federal employees missed their first full paycheck.

The impact on the federal government’s nutrition program is a major issue for Fetterman and one reason he believes lawmakers need to set aside differences and focus on getting people fed.

He said that amid the standoff, neither political side is winning the battle. Instead, the entire country is losing.

"It’s like, ‘Are we winning? Are we losing?’" he said.

"Because I guarantee America is losing in this place right now."