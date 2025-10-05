Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Top Senate Republican reveals why Democrats are ‘stuck’ as shutdown reaches day five

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., says Democratic leadership is constrained by special interest groups

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Senate Majority Leader John Thune blasts Democrats' demands to reopen government as 'not realistic' Video

Senate Majority Leader John Thune blasts Democrats' demands to reopen government as 'not realistic'

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., outlines negotiations with Democrats, the forecast for reopening the government and the impact of the ongoing government shutdown on national security.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Sunday that some Democrats are looking for an "off-ramp" from the government shutdown when asked whether he has identified additional more lawmakers who could potentially reopen the government.

"There are conversations ongoing where Democrats, who I think realize this is a losing strategy for them… want to find an off-ramp here and are talking to Republicans," Thune told "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo.

The South Dakota Republican went on to say he has had some conversations with Democratic lawmakers but added the party's leadership is "stuck" because of "left-wing special interest groups."

SCHUMER, DEMOCRATS FACE HEAT FOR SHIFTING STANCE ON GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN THREAT

Senate Majority Leader John Thune speaks to reporters after the Senate passed President Trump’s

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., pauses while speaking to reporters off the Senate floor after the Senate passes President Donald Trump's so-called "One, Big, Beautiful Bill," Act at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 1, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/Andrwe Harnik)

"[These] groups are so adamant in their desire to fight President Trump. It's sort of this blind Trump derangement syndrome, if you will. They don't want to give the president victory on anything," he elaborated.

Thune insisted, however, that reopening the government would not constitute a victory for Trump. Instead, the move simply funds the government for the next seven weeks and allows the appropriations process to continue.

THUNE PANS DEMOCRATS' SHUTDOWN STANCE AS 'BORDERLINE PATHOLOGICAL,' 'LIKE A DISEASE'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer at the Capitol

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., turns to an aide during a news conference where he commented on Elon Musk's criticism of President Donald Trump's spending and tax bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Schumer has been criticized by the GOP for allegedly adding fuel to the fire as the government shutdown continues. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

"It's ironic in a way that this is where the Democrats have decided to pick their fight, but I think their liberal left is insisting on it… it's the tail wagging the dog right now, but there are reasonable Democrats out there who are having conversations with Republicans and I'm hopeful those are going to yield some results."

The only choice in front of Democrats, he said, is to "open up the government or else."

The leading Senate Republican's remarks come as the GOP-coined "Schumer shutdown" reaches day five with no end in sight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Government shutdown rolls into day five with no end in sight: 'No talks, no negotiations' Video

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reported Sunday that "no talks" and "no negotiations" have moved the needle thus far.

The Senate is slated to vote on government funding again on Monday.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue