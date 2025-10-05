Top Senate Republican reveals why Democrats are ‘stuck’ as shutdown reaches day five

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Sunday that some Democrats are looking for an "off-ramp" from the government shutdown when asked whether he has identified additional more lawmakers who could potentially reopen the government.

"There are conversations ongoing where Democrats, who I think realize this is a losing strategy for them… want to find an off-ramp here and are talking to Republicans," Thune told "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo.

The South Dakota Republican went on to say he has had some conversations with Democratic lawmakers but added the party's leadership is "stuck" because of "left-wing special interest groups."

"[These] groups are so adamant in their desire to fight President Trump. It's sort of this blind Trump derangement syndrome, if you will. They don't want to give the president victory on anything," he elaborated.

Thune insisted, however, that reopening the government would not constitute a victory for Trump. Instead, the move simply funds the government for the next seven weeks and allows the appropriations process to continue.

"It's ironic in a way that this is where the Democrats have decided to pick their fight, but I think their liberal left is insisting on it… it's the tail wagging the dog right now, but there are reasonable Democrats out there who are having conversations with Republicans and I'm hopeful those are going to yield some results."

The only choice in front of Democrats, he said, is to "open up the government or else."

The leading Senate Republican's remarks come as the GOP-coined "Schumer shutdown" reaches day five with no end in sight.

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reported Sunday that "no talks" and "no negotiations" have moved the needle thus far.

The Senate is slated to vote on government funding again on Monday.