Joe Rogan reveals when he thinks the Democratic Party will kick Biden to the curb

Podcaster Joe Rogan speculated with comedian Andrew Schulz Saturday about when he thinks the Democratic Party will replace President Biden on their presidential ticket.

Rogan went back and forth on the podcast episode initially about what he thinks the Democratic Party’s plans are for Biden, stating, "The idea that they're going to keep running him is just bananas. You're going to keep him in there? I can't believe that's real, but as time goes on I'm starting to think they might actually keep running him."

Schulz noted that Democrats have few viable options to replace him with, "I don't know why that they would switch him out, they're not in a position they can switch him out for anybody. Who steps in?"

"He would have to kick the bucket," Rogan theorized, before Schulz suggested the Democrats would put California Gov. Gavin Newsom in his place, asking Rogan if he thinks that is the scenario Democrats are secretly hoping for. Rogan had previously predicted Democrats are "setting up" Newsom for a 2024 presidential run.

ROGAN MOCKS NEWSOM AS A 'REALLY GOOD ACTOR' PLAYING AN 'INSINCERE,' 'CRAZY PERSON' TRYING TO FOOL VOTERS

"May. I think [Biden]'s got until May," Rogan said, shocking his guest. "I feel like right around May they're going to pull him."

"And Newsom comes in," Schulz added.

Rogan said, "I think he just has health problems and then the country understands, and Newsom is gonna have his support fully and Kamala is gonna be like 'I don't even want to be president, I'm cool with being vice president.’"

"So Newsom runs with Kamala?" Schulz asked.

"Yeah, I think so" Rogan said, "I don’t think they can pull Kamala," suggesting she is not a liability for now "as long as they can keep her quiet."

Earlier in the interview, Rogan and Schultz expressed skepticism about Biden’s mental acuity, but noted that the administration’s commitment to transgender ideology is unquestionable.

BIDEN LASHES OUT AT REPORTERS ASKING ABOUT AGE CONCERNS AFTER SPECIAL COUNSEL REPORT: ‘THAT’S YOUR JUDGMENT!'

"That administration is all in on that stuff in such a hardcore way that he got interviewed by Dylan Mulvaney," Rogan said, saying that Biden praised the transgender influencer, recalling how it was a "wild" interview.

After being told about Mulvaney’s 221st day of publicly transitioning, Biden had responded by saying, "God love you."

"I think none of us really believe he’s making the decisions, right?" Schulz asked. "He’s just like a puppet for the- he’s just there to get lambasted when all these things happen, and then he forgets about it immediately afterwards."

"Yeah, he doesn’t know," Rogan said. "He’s the perfect guy to blame for things."