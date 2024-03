Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Podcaster Joe Rogan mocked California Governor Gavin Newsom for his enthusiastic praise of President Biden, saying he was like an actor playing a "complete crazy person."

Rogan told Manhattan Institute senior fellow Chris Rufo it's hard to know what is true or false about Newsom, arguing, "When you just look at the way he praised Biden, ‘I would never run against him, a man of character!’ You know, like, ‘I'm old school,’ God, it’s like he’s playing someone in a movie that’s a crazy person."

The podcast host appeared to be referring to Newsom’s spirited defense of Biden during an MSNBC interview. When asked by host Alex Wagner about whether he was considering running for president, Newsom argued there was no chance, touting Biden’s "record of accomplishments" and the president’s status as a "man of character, a man of decency."

"I’m old school," Newsom said at the time. "Talk about loyalty, I’ll go to the ends of the Earth for this guy, I really would. I’m not making that up."

Rogan argued, "That's how a really good actor would play a complete crazy person, who is insincere enough that smart people recognize it, but that, like, really dull-minded, blue-no-matter-who people are like, ‘He's a winner, that guy he's got my vote, I'll tell you what he can win, he can win this for us.’"

"The problem is that that's not wrong," Rufo replied. "I mean, Gavin Newsom is a fearsome political talent and his willingness to do or say anything and do it with a straight face with that sincere voice and that cool, swoopy hair."

"I love that he keeps getting busted, too," Rogan said, recalling when Newsom "got busted during the pandemic eating inside with no mask on."

Newsom dined at The French Laundry restaurant, one of The Golden State's most elite fine dining spots, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a choice he later told Fox News’ Sean Hannity was a "dumb mistake" in an exclusive interview.

Rufo continued, "The shamelessness on that guy, it's like a laboratory specimen, he’s an interesting guy and fascinating person in that way, I'm not a fan, I disagree with him politically, but I don't think he should be underestimated, because those of us who can see through it, I think are actually a pretty small number of people."