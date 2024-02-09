'The View' floats Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom replace Biden after special counsel report

Some of "The View" co-hosts suggested on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris or California Gov. Gavin Newsom would make a better Democratic presidential nominee after Special Counsel Robert Hur's tough report on President Biden.

During their heated clash on Friday's show, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that Hur's report and Biden's subsequent fiery press conference and speech showed that Democrats needed to put forward another nominee. She proposed Harris could do the job in the aftermath of Hur spotlighting memory lapses by Biden, who at 81 is the oldest U.S. president in history.

"Why not the vice president? Why wouldn't Democrats put up the vice president?" she offered.

However, co-host Sunny Hostin believed that Harris could not get elected as a biracial woman. "Because this country is not ready for a Black female president. We couldn't even elect one of the most qualified White women in this country as president," she lamented, referring to Hillary Clinton.

KAMALA HARRIS ANGRILY ATTACKS SPECIAL COUNSEL WHO SPOTLIGHTED BIDEN MEMORY LAPSES AS ‘POLITICALLY MOTIVATED’

After the topic was brought up again, co-host Ana Navarro bristled at the idea of replacing Biden as the Democratic nominee.

"Changing candidates in the middle of a race when people have already voted – this is not like changing your underwear! People have already voted! There’s already delegates," she said.

However, Hostin proposed Newsom could defeat former President Trump in 2024.

"There's an off-ramp here and one of the off-ramps we need to think about is once all the delegates are received the DNC will be certifying the delegates, right, and the count and Gavin Newsom can be swapped out if Joe Biden decides to step aside. Or another candidate. I think Gavin Newsom can win," Hostin argued.

"It can be done. I think it’s important that the public knows," Farah Griffin agreed.

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOSTS EXPLODE OVER BIDEN REPORT: ‘A BINARY CHOICE BETWEEN EVIL AND GOOD!’

Co-host Joy Behar wondered if nominating Newsom would alienate Black voters and upset Harris.

"I don't think Kamala Harris would be so happy about that and the Black community might turn," she suggested, but Hostin didn't think it would be an issue if she remained vice president.

Co-host Ana Navarro, who staunchly defended Biden throughout the segment, claimed this was not an option.

"Kamala Harris is never going to betray Joe Biden in that way. The Democratic Party is never going to betray Joe Biden in that way," she retorted in frustration.

The co-hosts repeatedly clashed during Friday's segment over whether Biden had hurt his reputation with voters following the special counsel report that said he displayed memory lapses in private interviews.

The report sparked discussion from the media and Democrats about whether Biden should be replaced as the 2024 nominee. Former Democratic congressman and "The Five" co-host Harold Ford, Jr. said party leaders needed to consider it.

"The question is, are Democrats willing to go forward between now and November with a candidate that many in the country may not think is up to the job for four more [years]?" he said on Fox News Friday.