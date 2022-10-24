Twitter shocked by Biden interview on transgender surgery, public restroom use: 'Miles ahead of their skis'

Conservative Twitter users were left stunned after President Biden said that it was wrong for states to ban "gender-affirming care" and people should enter public restrooms based off their gender identity.

In an interview with left-wing outlet NowThis News, Biden answered an array of questions pertinent to young Americans. At one point, Biden was asked by 25-year-old transgender actress and comic creator Dylan Mulvaney if states should have the right to "ban gender-affirming healthcare."

"I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that—as a moral question and as a legal question. I just think it’s wrong," Biden said.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FUNDS STUDIES ON DANGER OF TRANSGENDER HORMONAL TREATMENTS EVEN AS IT PUSHES THEM ON KIDS

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

He went on to talk about his late son Beau, who he said passed the broadest legislation in America dealing with gender-affirming capabilities as former attorney general of Delaware. Biden also expressed concern over the idea that transgender Americans could be prohibited from certain medications or procedures.

"I feel very, very strongly that you should have every single solitary right, including use of your gender identity bathrooms when public," Biden added.

The White House did not immediately respond when asked if Biden's comments also applied to Americans under the age of 18.

Stunned conservative Twitter users suggested it was an unfavorable position for Biden to hold heading into the midterm elections.

"Not exactly the winning midterm message," the New York Post's Miranda Devine wrote.

"Just so we’re clear- the official Democratic party position now is that puberty blockers and sex reassignment surgery for kids is good," popular right-wing account Libs of TikTok replied.

TRANSGENDER WOMEN MUST SIGN UP FOR MILITARY DRAFT UNDER BIDEN ADMIN, TRANS MEN GET A PASS

Daily Wire senior writer Ryan Saavedra responded to the video with a quote from former Attorney General Bill Barr, who claimed that current assaults on religious and traditional values were the result of "organized destruction" by progressives, rather than a general moral decay.

"All you need to know about the Democrat Party," Real Clear Investigates Deputy Editor Benjamin Weingarten said.

Several other prominent Twitter users also criticized Biden over his stance.

Biden's administration previously released a series of documents encouraging gender-reassignment surgery and hormone treatments for minors.

The Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Population Affairs released a document in March titled "Gender Affirming Care and Young People." The same day, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Child Traumatic Stress Network – another subset of the HHS – released a parallel document titled, "Gender-Affirming Care Is Trauma-Informed Care."

The HHS documents describe what it calls appropriate treatments for transgender adolescents, including: "'Top' surgery – to create male-typical chest shape or enhance breasts;" and "'Bottom' surgery – surgery on genitals or reproductive organs, facial feminization or other procedures."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.