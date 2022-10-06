Jesse Watters on possible Hunter Biden charges: You can't contain what's going on with Biden family

Fox News host Jesse Watters discussed how President Biden and his chances of seeking re-election in 2024 could be impacted by potential charges against his son Hunter Biden on "The Five."

FEDS WEIGH CHARGES AGAINST HUNTER BIDEN, OUTCOME OF YEARSLONG CASE COULD BE "IMMINENT": SOURCE

JESSE WATTERS: They're trying to contain it, but you can't contain what's going on with the Biden family, it's just too big. And it's no coincidence that this report comes out days after Tony B. goes on Tucker Carlson and blows the whole thing wide open again. My source tells me that Hunter Biden rejected a pretty sweet plea deal, and they were going to have him plea no prison time, a couple million dollars in fines, and he turned it down. That was a bad idea because now I'm hearing it's about $15 million in fines, and they're throwing more felonies that he has to plead to. We're hearing about whistleblowers that are coming out in the FBI. We're hearing about possible more whistleblowers who know and have done business with the Biden family, possibly coming out publicly. When the Republicans take the House, who's it going to be? Jim Jordan, one of these guys is going to have the gavel, and they're going to be calling associates of the Biden family to testify under oath on live television. They will be subpoenaing Treasury records that show these suspicious wire transfers from China, and Russia and God knows where.

