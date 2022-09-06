Miranda Devine on 'shocking' new Hunter Biden reporting: 'Overwhelming evidence that Joe Biden lied'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Post columnist and "Laptop from Hell" author Miranda Devine ripped President Biden on Brian Kilmeade's radio show Tuesday, pointing to "overwhelming evidence" that the president was directly involved in his son Hunter's shady business dealings. Devine pointed to testimony from one of Hunter's former associates Tony Bobulinski who claimed the "Big Guy" mentioned in controversial emails surrounding the scandal is President Biden himself.

WHITE HOUSE'S HUNTER BIDEN DENIALS ARE ‘NOT SUSTAINABLE’: MIRANDA DEVINE

MIRANDA DEVINE: It's quite shocking. We already knew, thanks to the whistleblowers that have very courageously come forward to Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson – the Republican senators – but what we now have found out and what I've reported on in Monday's paper is that Timothy Thibault, who is the disgraced FBI agent named by the whistleblowers as having suppressed the Hunter Biden information that came to the FBI before the 2020 election, was in charge of Tony Bobulinski's material. He was appointed by the FBI to manage Tony Bobulinski, who was probably the most crucial whistleblower when it came to the Hunter Biden material. Nothing to do with the laptop, but Tony Bobulinski had been the business partner of Hunter Biden, and he knew that Joe Biden was involved with this multi-million dollar deal with China that was detrimental to America's national interest. Tony Bobulinski being a patriot, being a Navy veteran, much decorated, having top secret security clearances from the NSA and from the Department of Energy, he decided to stand up before the election. He gave a press conference a couple of weeks before the election, and he told what he knew. He said that the ‘Big Guy’ was Joe Biden.

He knew that because that was the way that Hunter Biden and his business partners, including Tony Bobulinski, used to refer to Joe Biden, and they didn't want to mention him by name because he was central to this corrupt influence-peddling program that the Bidens had been prosecuting throughout the world during Joe Biden's vice presidency, and Joe Biden was fully aware of it. He was involved in it even though he lied to the American people. I don't say the word lie lightly. There is just overwhelming evidence to show that Joe Biden lied when he said during the election campaign that he knew nothing about his son Hunter's overseas business dealings.

