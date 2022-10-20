JESSE WATTERS: Inside the new tent city for illegal migrants

Fox News host Jesse Watters reveals the luxuries illegal migrants are given in their new tent city while homeless New Yorkers are in the cold on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: We asked the White House if they told El Paso not to declare a state of emergency on the border because it would make Biden look bad before the election, and the White House gave us this statement: "We did not make any such request, but we did make clear that the federal government stands ready to support the city of El Paso in every which way it can." So, either the mayor is lying or the White House is lying. I think we all know the White House is lying.

DEMOCRATS JUST SHRUG ABOUT BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS BUT THE NUMBERS DON'T LIE

Let's not forget, yesterday was also a big day for the migrants in New York and cribbage players all around the world when the luxurious new migrant tent opened its doors on Randall's Island . We got an inside look at New York's most exclusive hot spot, and it looks nicer than any of my staff's apartments.

