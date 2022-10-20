Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: Inside the new tent city for illegal migrants

Illegal migrants are provided with popcorn, free meals and a game room, Watters reports

JESSE WATTERS: We asked the White House if they told El Paso not to declare a state of emergency on the border because it would make Biden look bad before the election, and the White House gave us this statement: "We did not make any such request, but we did make clear that the federal government stands ready to support the city of El Paso in every which way it can." So, either the mayor is lying or the White House is lying. I think we all know the White House is lying. 

DEMOCRATS JUST SHRUG ABOUT BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS BUT THE NUMBERS DON'T LIE 

Let's not forget, yesterday was also a big day for the migrants in New York and cribbage players all around the world when the luxurious new migrant tent opened its doors on Randall's Island. We got an inside look at New York's most exclusive hot spot, and it looks nicer than any of my staff's apartments. 

There's fresh popcorn with the movie butter, of course. There's even a brand-new foosball table, all the culturally appropriate games federal funding can buy, and on top of it all, a huge game room that looks more like a Vegas sportsbook: giant TVs, cozy couches, Xboxes, free meals, dry cleaning service. You name it, they have it. So, what do all the American homeless in New York think about this new migrant high rise 

