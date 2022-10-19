Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC opens tent shelters for migrants

Randall's Island shelter has beds for 500 single men

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Migrant shelter tents seen on Randall's Island Video

Migrant shelter tents seen on Randall's Island

General views of migrant shelter tents being erected on Randall's Island in New York City, Tuesday, October 11, 2022. (Credit: Rob O'Neil for Fox News Digital)

Tent shelters built on New York City's Randall's Island will open their doors to migrants on Wednesday.

The center is intended to be a temporary waystation for single men who were bused into the city from southern border states. 

The tents include cots for up to 500 people, laundry facilities, a cafeteria, phones and entertainment centers.

More than 18,000 asylum seekers have arrived in the Big Apple since the spring, putting a major strain on its homeless shelter system. 

WHITE HOUSE ASKED DEMOCRATIC EL PASO MAYOR NOT TO DECLARE MIGRANT STATE OF EMERGENCY: REPORT

Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency earlier in the month, calling increased demand "not sustainable."

The city plans to bring the single men – many of whom are from Venezuela – to the facility when they arrive at the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan and house them there for a period of days during which they will assess the next steps. 

  Randall's Island
    Image 1 of 4

    Randall's Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center, center, a complex of giant tents, is New York City's latest temporary shelter for an influx of international migrants being bused into the city by southern border states, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. The shelter will start taking in single adult men on Wednesday, Oct. 19, with facilities including laundry, regular meals and access to international calls. ((AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews))

  • Tent
    Image 2 of 4

    The Randall's Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center is seen on October 18, 2022 in New York City. ((Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images))

  • Beds
    Image 3 of 4

    Beds are seen in the dormitory during a tour of the Randall's Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City.  ((Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images))

  • Bed
    Image 4 of 4

    A bed is seen in the dormitory during a tour of the Randall's Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City.  ((Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images))

Families with children are being housed in hotels. 

The city said it would be able to double the sleeping capacity of the tents, if necessary.

Initial plans to put tents in the Bronx's Orchard Beach were scrapped due to concerns about flooding and criticism over the remote location. 

BIDEN ADMIN'S BORDER MOVES TO TACKLE VENEZUELAN MIGRANT SURGE DRAWS CRITICSM FROM LEFT AND RIGHT

According to FOX 5, it cost $325,000 to move the shelters and another $325,000 to set them up again.

Officials said the Randall’s Island location was safe from flooding and that the balmy temperature tents can withstand winds up to 90 mph.

  Cafeteria
    Image 1 of 5

    The cafeteria is seen during a tour of the Randall's Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City.  ((Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images))

  • Couches
    Image 2 of 5

    An entertainment area, shown during a press tour, is part of New York City's latest temporary shelter on Randalls Island for migrants being bused into the city by southern border states, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York.  ((AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews))

  • A foosball table
    Image 3 of 5

    A foosball table is seen in the recreation room during a tour of the Randall's Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City.  ((Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images))

  • Phones
    Image 4 of 5

    Telephones are seen in the recreation room during a tour of the Randall's Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City.  ((Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images))

  • Washing machines
    Image 5 of 5

    Washer and dryers are seen during a tour of the Randall's Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City.  ((Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images))

However, advocates remain concerned about the location, in addition to whether migrants will get adequate support.

The station said South American fare would be provided, with three meals a day, and that snacks, coffee and tea will be available 24/7.

There will also reportedly be 24/7 security and a 10 p.m. ET curfew, with buses running at least every hour from the location.

FOX 5 said every migrant will be tested for COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

