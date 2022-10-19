NYC opens tent shelters for migrants

Tent shelters built on New York City's Randall's Island will open their doors to migrants on Wednesday.

The center is intended to be a temporary waystation for single men who were bused into the city from southern border states.

The tents include cots for up to 500 people, laundry facilities, a cafeteria, phones and entertainment centers.

More than 18,000 asylum seekers have arrived in the Big Apple since the spring, putting a major strain on its homeless shelter system.

Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency earlier in the month, calling increased demand "not sustainable."

The city plans to bring the single men – many of whom are from Venezuela – to the facility when they arrive at the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan and house them there for a period of days during which they will assess the next steps.

Families with children are being housed in hotels.

The city said it would be able to double the sleeping capacity of the tents, if necessary.

Initial plans to put tents in the Bronx's Orchard Beach were scrapped due to concerns about flooding and criticism over the remote location.

According to FOX 5, it cost $325,000 to move the shelters and another $325,000 to set them up again.

Officials said the Randall’s Island location was safe from flooding and that the balmy temperature tents can withstand winds up to 90 mph.

However, advocates remain concerned about the location, in addition to whether migrants will get adequate support.

The station said South American fare would be provided, with three meals a day, and that snacks, coffee and tea will be available 24/7.

There will also reportedly be 24/7 security and a 10 p.m. ET curfew, with buses running at least every hour from the location.

FOX 5 said every migrant will be tested for COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.