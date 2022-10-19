Democrats just shrug about Biden's border crisis but the numbers don't lie

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats are napping peacefully through the U.S.-Mexico "border" crisis that they engineered. Perhaps these data will snap them from their slumber:

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reports that the Mexican cartels’ income from smuggling illegal aliens into America has soared from $500 million in 2018 to $13 billion this year — up 2,500%. If these criminal organizations merged into a corporation, their 2022 gross revenues would rival that of CSX. As of July, the mighty train company earned $13 billion in annual revenue. An illegal, immoral variant of the legendary Underground Railroad now is as big as an actual above-ground railroad.

If Democrats still are dozing through the havoc of their no-border strategy, these figures might rouse them:

•Border Patrol agents apprehended 951,568 illegal aliens during President Donald J. Trump’s final 19 months in office (July 1, 2019, through January 31, 2021 — including Biden’s first 11 days). In Biden’s first full 19 months as president (February 1, 2021, through August 31, 2022), Border Patrol encountered a staggering 3,588,877 illegals — up a sickening 377%.

•In Fiscal Year 2020, the last fully under Trump’s control, 69,000 illegal aliens were detected on the "border," but got away into America’s interior. FY 2021 (four months of Trump, eight of Biden) witnessed 389,155 got-aways — up 464%. In FY 2022 (all Biden’s watch), got-aways hit 599,000 — up 54% versus FY 2021 and 768% compared to FY 2020.

•"At least 266,000 unaccompanied migrant children/minors have been encountered at the southern border since President Biden took office, per CBP data," Fox News Channel’s priceless southern-frontier correspondent Bill Melugin explained via Twitter on September 26. "That’s enough to fill up approximately three Rose Bowls."

•Fourteen House Republicans wrote Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on September 23 to complain that "between October 2021 and July 2022, more than 130,000 Venezuelan nationals were encountered after entering the United States illegally." The Marxist Nicholas Maduro regime, they added, "is deliberately releasing violent prisoners early, including inmates convicted of ‘murder, rape, and extortion,’ and pushing them to join caravans heading to the United States."

"Our adversaries despise what America stands for and take pride in emptying their prisons filled with the most violent and sick individuals to walk the earth and send them to our southern border, where they know they’ll have no trouble getting in," said Congressman Troy Nehls, R-Texas, who arranged this letter. "Our overworked border patrol agents can only do so much when President Biden gives everyone a no strings attached invitation into this country."

•Twelve U.S. senators contacted the U.S. Marshals Service about crooks cascading across the "border." According to their August 30 letter, "So far in FY22, CBP has apprehended over 9,000 criminal aliens, including 53 for homicide or manslaughter, 283 for sex crimes, and almost 900 for assault, battery, and domestic violence."

•During Trump’s FYs 2017 through 2020, 11 terrorists on the watch list were captured at the border -- two, six, zero, and three, in those respective years.

Under Biden, Border Patrol apprehended 15 in FY 2021 and a terrifying 78 in FY 2022, through August 31; September’s figures will follow. How many terrorists got away? Who knows?

•According to data from the United Nations’ Missing Migrants Project (MMP), during Trump’s final 20 months in office, 712 illegal aliens died on or near the U.S.-Mexico border. For Biden’s first 20 months, that number is 862 — up 21%.

These fatalities range from drownings in the Rio Grande to the barbaric demise of 53 illegals whose four smugglers let them roast to death inside an abandoned truck. Officials discovered this carnage on June 27 in San Antonio, Texas. That day’s high: 97º Fahrenheit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

At least these Guatemalans, Hondurans, and Mexicans were identified and buried. As MMP laments: "Due to the scarce human presence along the borderlands, the vastness of the territory and the inhospitable terrain, in many cases the remains of the deceased are found long after their death, when it is no longer possible to establish the cause of death. Tragically, the remains of many people are never recovered and their deaths remain invisible."

•Fentanyl killed some 71,000 Americans in 2021, up 23% versus 2020. For those aged 18 to 45, fentanyl leads COVID-19, car wrecks, suicides, and every other cause of death.

It’s tragic enough when witting users fatally overdose on cocaine, heroin, or other fentanyl-laced contraband. Sadder still are those innocently poisoned via counterfeit, toxin-tainted "Adderall," "Xanax," and other phony pharmaceuticals.

Under Trump, Border Patrol’s fentanyl seizures for FY 2019 and ’20 (through August 31) totaled 7,595 pounds. Under Biden’s equivalent dates in FY ’21 and ’22: 24,062 pounds — up 217%.

Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine. Two milligrams in one pill can kill. The 12 tons of fentanyl that have gushed into America during Biden’s tenure equal 5.46 billion fatal doses -- enough to kill the entire U.S. population of 333.2 million people 16.4 times.

Mexican cartels freely traverse the "border" to transport this venom. Biden Democrats couldn’t care less.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This cherry tops this flan:

•Biden just unveiled yet another federal spending program. This border-blasting boondoggle handed $41 million to the Acacia Center for Justice to help illegal aliens fight deportation. Acacia is a partnership of Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights and the Vera Institute for Justice. The latter calls border enforcement a "threat" to civil liberties. It already scored $171 million last March to help unaccompanied illegal-alien minors battle expulsion. These funds expire next March. However, Team Biden could extend them through March 2027. Cost: $983 million.

"So, we invite them in and don’t stop them at the border. They get in, and then we hire lawyers to stop them from getting out," an astonished Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney asked on September 29. "Isn’t that something? Taxpayer money, to boot. It’s a great country, isn’t it?"