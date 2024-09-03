JD Vance lays bare the 'lie' at the 'heart' of Kamala Harris' campaign: Policies 'caused higher food prices'

GOP vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance called out Vice President Kamala Harris for promising to fix key election issues should she win in November, even though she’s been in office for three-and-a-half years.

"This is the lie at the heart of Kamala Harris' campaign, that if you elect her, she's somehow going to be different than she already has been in office, where her policies have caused higher grocery prices, higher food prices, and of course, a wide-open southern border," Vance said Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"If Kamala Harris thinks these policies are going to do a lot of good, and of course, most of them are nonsensical, but if she thinks they're going to do a lot of good, she should try them out now because she's currently in power, not promise to do something when she's in office in the future that she's not doing when she's in office in the present."

CNN’s Dana Bash pressed Harris last week during her first major sit-down interview since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee on why specific proposals weren’t executed during her time in office.

"We had to recover as an economy, and we have done that," she said, referencing the work the Biden-Harris administration has done since the COVID-19 pandemic to bring back jobs and lower inflation.

"There’s more to do, but that’s good work," she added.

Harris laid out her economic agenda in mid-August at a rally in North Carolina, proposing a $25,000 subsidy for first-time homebuyers, a price-fixing plan for food and groceries and a $6,000 child tax credit for families with a newborn in the first year of life.

"As president, I will take on the high costs that matter most to most Americans, like the cost of food. We all know that prices went up during the pandemic when the supply chains shut down and failed, but our supply chains have now improved and prices are still too high," she said at the event.

Former President Trump criticized Harris for her economic proposal at a rally in Pennsylvania last month, saying her plans would cause "rationing, hunger and skyrocketing prices."

"Comrade Kamala announced that she wants to institute socialist price controls. You saw that never worked before — never, ever worked," he said.

Vance told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that Harris’ economic agenda boils down to "pro-globalism" and "anti-American worker."

The Ohio senator also addressed his poor favorability numbers among voters compared to his Democratic opponent, Tim Walz.

Forty-four percent have an unfavorable opinion of him, while about 34% have a favorable opinion, according to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average .

"My approach to this is just to get out there and meet as many people as possible, and I know this is Donald Trump's approach, too," he said. "We don't do the scripted stuff. We don't only speak in front of a teleprompter. We actually like to get out there and give some unscripted remarks , some press conferences and also just, you know, go out there and talk to people. And that's what I'm going to keep on doing,"

