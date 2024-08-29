Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris offers vague 'Day 1' Oval Office plan in CNN interview: 'A number of things'

Harris said she thinks Americans are 'ready to turn a page' on Trump

By Brianna Herlihy Fox News
Vice President Kamala Harris, in her first media interview since taking over the top of the Democratic ticket roughly 40 days ago, said she had "a number of things" in mind for day one priorities should she take the Oval Office but didn't divulge much in the way of specifics. 

She did say she believes Americans are ready to "turn the page" on former President Donald Trump.

"The voters are really eager to hear what your plans are. If you are elected, what would you do on day one in the White House," CNN's Dana Bash asked Harris, who was flanked by her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. 

"Well, there are a number of things I will tell you. First and foremost, one of my highest priorities is to do what we can to support and strengthen the middle class," Harris said. 

HARRIS CLAIMS SHE 'MADE CLEAR' HER POSITION ON FRACKING IN 2020 – TRANSCRIPT SHOWS ANOTHER STORY

Harris in interview

Vice President Kamala Harris in her first sit-down interview with the media since rising to the top of the Democratic ticket.  (CNN)

"When I look at the aspirations, the goals, the ambitions of the American people, I think that people are ready for a new way forward, in a way that generations of Americans have been fueled by, by hope and by optimism. I think, sadly, in the last decade, we have had in the former president, someone who has really been pushing an agenda, and in an environment that is about diminishing the character and the strength of who we are as Americans — really dividing our nation. And I think people are ready to turn the page on that," Harris replied. 

"So, what would you do? Day one?" Bash pressed. To which Harris said, its going to be about one implementing my plan for what I call an opportunity economy."

"I've already laid out a number of proposals in that regard, which include what we're going to do to bring down the cost of everyday goods, what we're going to do to invest in America's small businesses, what we're going to do to invest in families," Harris said. 

ON DODGING THE MEDIA, KAMALA HARRIS 'OWES RESPONSES' TO THE AMERICAN PUBLIC, SAYS CAMPAIGN ADVISER

Harris and Walz at DNC

Harris and Walz sat down for an interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash that aired on Thursday evening. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"For example, extending the child tax credit to $6,000 for families for the first year of their child's life, to help them buy a car seat, to help them buy baby clothes, a crib," she said. 

Notably, extending the child tax credit, though it differs slightly, was first a policy announcement by the Trump campaign. 

"There's the work that we're going to do that is about investing in the American family around affordable housing, a big issue in our country right now. So there are a number of things on day one," Harris stated. 

Later in the roughly 26-minute, pre-taped interview, Harris said one of her proposals included a tax credit of $25,000 for first-time home buyers. 

‘WHATEVER’: DEMOCRATS REACT TO KAMALA HARRIS' LACK OF INTERVIEWS

kamala harris on the campaign trail

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at United Auto Workers Local 900 on Aug. 8, 2024, in Wayne, Michigan.  (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"What we need to do to bring down the cost of housing. My proposal includes what would be a tax credit of $25,000 for first-time home buyers, so they can just have enough to put a down payment on a home, which is part of the American dream and their aspiration. But do it in a way that allows them to actually get on the path to achieving that goal and that dream," she said. 

Walz, for his part, said he is "excited" about Harris' agenda. 

"As I said, the idea of inspiring America to what can be and I think many of these things that the vice president's proposing are, are things that we share in values," he said. 

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

