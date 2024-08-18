Goya CEO calls out Harris for price-fixing plan: She's putting the 'last nails in the coffin of this economy'

The CEO of Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, reacted to Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic proposal last week, saying the government has "no business" controlling prices.

Bob Unanue told Fox News guest host Will Cain on "Jesse Watters Primetime" that the Biden-Harris administration has "started a war" against the middle class from fossil fuels to green energy since "day one."

"They're using a nail gun to put the last nails in the coffin of this economy and this country," he said. "From day one, they put in executive orders that set this country on a disastrous path."

Harris unveiled her economic agenda in North Carolina last week, proposing a $25,000 subsidy for first-time homebuyers, a price-fixing plan for food and groceries and a $6,000 child tax credit for families with a newborn in the first year of life.

"As president, I will take on the high costs that matter most to most Americans, like the cost of food. We all know that prices went up during the pandemic when the supply chains shut down and failed. But our supply chains have now improved. And prices are still too high," she said at the event.

Unanue told Cain there’s a problem whenever the government gets in the way of the free market.

"You know, when I was a kid, if you had a lemonade stand and it cost $0.10 for the glass, the straw, the product to go to the store to get it, and then the government comes along and says, I want you to sell that lemonade for a penny. You know, you just got to fold up your lemonade stand and go home," he said.

"And the grocery business, which does make 1 to 2% and hires a lot of people, those people are forced to... we're going to put them out of business by controlling pricing."

Former President Trump took aim at Harris for her economic proposal at a rally in Pennsylvania, saying her plans would cause "rationing, hunger and skyrocketing prices."

"Comrade Kamala announced that she wants to institute socialist price controls. You saw that never worked before. Never ever worked," he said.

In a post on his Truth Social platform Sunday, Trump said Harris is a "communist."

"Comrade Kamala Harris is terrible for our Country. She is a Communist, has always been a Communist, and will always be a Communist," he wrote. "Under her ‘leadership,’ the USA will fail, and fail quickly. We will not let that happen!!!"