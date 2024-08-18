Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Goya CEO calls out Harris for price-fixing plan: She's putting the 'last nails in the coffin of this economy'

Bob Unanue says the government has 'no business' controlling prices

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published
close
Goya CEO: 'They're using nail guns' to put the final nails in the coffin of the economy Video

Goya CEO: 'They're using nail guns' to put the final nails in the coffin of the economy

Goya CEO Bob Unanue calls out Biden admin executive orders that he says set the country on a 'disastrous path' on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

The CEO of Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, reacted to Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic proposal last week, saying the government has "no business" controlling prices. 

Bob Unanue told Fox News guest host Will Cain on "Jesse Watters Primetime" that the Biden-Harris administration has "started a war" against the middle class from fossil fuels to green energy since "day one."

"They're using a nail gun to put the last nails in the coffin of this economy and this country," he said. "From day one, they put in executive orders that set this country on a disastrous path."

Kamala Harris economic speech

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at the Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence on the Scott Northern Wake Campus of Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh, North Carolina, on August 16, 2024.  (ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Harris unveiled her economic agenda in North Carolina last week, proposing a $25,000 subsidy for first-time homebuyers, a price-fixing plan for food and groceries and a $6,000 child tax credit for families with a newborn in the first year of life. 

HARRIS' RUNNING MATE FACES RENEWED SCRUTINY AFTER HIS ‘WEIRD’ SOCIALISM COMPARISON RESURFACES

"As president, I will take on the high costs that matter most to most Americans, like the cost of food. We all know that prices went up during the pandemic when the supply chains shut down and failed. But our supply chains have now improved. And prices are still too high," she said at the event.

Unanue told Cain there’s a problem whenever the government gets in the way of the free market. 

Fox News Power Rankings voter response to candidates on the economy

Fox News Power Rankings voter response to candidates on the economy (Fox News)

"You know, when I was a kid, if you had a lemonade stand and it cost $0.10 for the glass, the straw, the product to go to the store to get it, and then the government comes along and says, I want you to sell that lemonade for a penny. You know, you just got to fold up your lemonade stand and go home," he said. 

ECONOMIC COMMENTATOR WARNS HARRIS' PRICE CONTROL PLAN ALREADY TRIED IN 'VENEZUELA, ARGENTINA, SOVIET UNION'

"And the grocery business, which does make 1 to 2% and hires a lot of people, those people are forced to... we're going to put them out of business by controlling pricing."

Former President Trump took aim at Harris for her economic proposal at a rally in Pennsylvania, saying her plans would cause "rationing, hunger and skyrocketing prices."

"Comrade Kamala announced that she wants to institute socialist price controls. You saw that never worked before. Never ever worked," he said.

Harris at campaign event

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 6: Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz looks on during a campaign event at Girard College on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Harris ended weeks of speculation about who her running mate would be, selecting the 60-year-old Midwestern governor over other candidates. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

In a post on his Truth Social platform Sunday, Trump said Harris is a "communist."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Comrade Kamala Harris is terrible for our Country. She is a Communist, has always been a Communist, and will always be a Communist," he wrote. "Under her ‘leadership,’ the USA will fail, and fail quickly. We will not let that happen!!!"

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.