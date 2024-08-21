Expand / Collapse search
Walz unknown by 4 in 10 Americans, but favorability rating tops Vance: poll

Approximately 4 in 10 US adults don't know enough about Walz to form an opinion, compared to 3 in 10 for Vance

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
A national poll finds that the 2024 vice presidential nominees are both still fighting to make themselves known to the U.S. voting public. 

The poll, conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, shows 4 out of 10 Americans don't know enough about Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to form an opinion. 

The same goes for about 3 out of 10 Americans regarding Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, the Republican vice presidential nominee.

WALZ VS. VANCE: NEW POLL REVEALS WHICH VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE IS FAVORED AMONG VOTERS

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz standing before an American flag

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris, attends a rally at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Walz is currently enjoying a higher level of support among U.S. adults, maintaining a 36% favorability rating compared to Vance's 27%. 

This is compounded by Vance's higher unfavorability rating among those polled, with 44% holding an unfavorable view compared to Walz's 25%.

Vance's popularity within the Republican Party is on the rise. In mid-July, only 3 out of 10 Republicans reported favorable feelings towards the Ohio senator as former President Donald Trump's running mate — 6 out of 10 didn't know enough about him.

TRUMP, VANCE HIT BATTLEGROUND STATES AS THEY COUNTER-PROGRAM HARRIS, WALZ AT DNC

The current polling finds that Vance's support within the Republican Party has doubled to 6 out of 10 among Republicans — mostly attributable to a rise in awareness about him and his policies.

Similarly, the AP-NORC poll found Walz maintains favorable opinions with 6 out of 10 Democrats, with approximately 3 out of 10 not knowing enough about him to form an opinion. 

J.D. Vance

Republican vice presidential candidate, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at NMC-Wollard Inc. / Wollard International in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll was conducted from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12. 

It surveyed 1,164 adults via the NORC "probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel," which it describes as "designed to be representative of the U.S. population." Its margin of error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

