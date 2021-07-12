Veteran and former NFL player says Olympians shouldn't be on Team USA if they won't stand for flag

Republicans are calling on the U.S. Olympic Committee to bring an end to U.S. athletes protesting the American flag and national anthem. Jake Bequette, a veteran and former NFL player, explained in an interview with Fox News’ Steve Doocy on "Fox & Friends" why he supports the push.

Bequette, who recently launched a GOP primary challenge for Sen. John Boozman’s, R-Ark., seat, took a strong stance against athletes who protest the flag.

"If you're going to be on the Olympic team, the U.S. Olympic team, the least you can do is stand there respectfully as the anthem is played. If you can't do that, then you shouldn't be a part of the team."

"When you look at the flag, you have to think about the generations of warriors who have fought and died for this country," he said. "Those servicemen, they fought so that we could have the opportunity to play a game that we love."

The letter from 39 House Republicans highlights rule 50 of the International Olympics Committee's charter, which prohibits athletes from protesting, demonstrating or promoting political, religious or racial propaganda at Olympic sites.

The letter reads in part: "We are deeply concerned by the growing trend of American athletes taking advantage of the international platform afforded by the Olympic games to perpetuate divisive, hateful and anti-American ideologies."

U.S. Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry has been the center of controversy after turning her back during the national anthem while donning a shirt that read "activist athlete" at the Olympic trials.

Berry responded to the criticism in an interview with the Black News Channel, saying "I never said that I hated the country" but maintained that the anthem disrespects Black Americans.

Bequette, however, believes the opposite.

"People of all races, backgrounds, creeds stand together in support of a common goal. That's what sports represent. That's what this country represents. And I wish our athletes could remember that."

