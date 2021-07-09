Caitlyn Jenner: Olympics should not be used as 'political tool' for flag protests
House Republicans expressed concern to US Olympic Committee recently about potential protests
Former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that she disagrees with protests at the Olympic Games and views them as a "political tool."
CAITLYN JENNER: I’ve been around the Olympics obviously for a long time. I was the first one in 1972 - I love my country, I’m so proud to be an American - I was the first one ever to put a flag up at the finish line. So, I’ve been a patriot for a long time and I don’t like using the Olympic Games as a political tool…
I don’t like that. I think the Olympic Games has the greatest potential for good in the world. It’s the largest gathering of countries in the world.
