Caitlyn Jenner: Olympics should not be used as 'political tool' for flag protests

House Republicans expressed concern to US Olympic Committee recently about potential protests

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner reacts to letter from House Republicans to the U.S. Olympic Committee voicing their concerns about protests from American athletes

Former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that she disagrees with protests at the Olympic Games and views them as a "political tool."

HOUSE REPUBLICANS EXPRESS CONCERN TO US OLYMPIC COMMITTEE OVER ATHLETES WHO PROTEST AGAINST THE US

CAITLYN JENNER: I’ve been around the Olympics obviously for a long time. I was the first one in 1972 - I love my country, I’m so proud to be an American - I was the first one ever to put a flag up at the finish line. So, I’ve been a patriot for a long time and I don’t like using the Olympic Games as a political tool…

I don’t like that. I think the Olympic Games has the greatest potential for good in the world. It’s the largest gathering of countries in the world. 

