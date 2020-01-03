Top democratic strategist downplays Soleimani strike fallout: 'This could be a blip'

Despite heated warnings from some Democratic presidential candidates over the potentially dangerous fallout from a U.S. airstrike that killed a powerful Iranian general, a top democratic strategist said the strike may have no effect on the 2020 race.

On Thursday, the Pentagon confirmed that President Trump ordered the attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and other military officials at Iraq's International Airport in Baghdad.

"Mostly these [Democratic primary] debates have been about things like health care, etc.," observed Fox News contributor and pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson on her new Fox Nation show "What Are The Odds?"

"So with national security inevitably now moving higher up in that priority list... Do you see this changing the Democratic primary contest at all?" she asked founder and president of CounterPoint Messaging, John Rowley.

"I think this has a dramatic impact if there is a domino effect in the Middle East and some other horrible things happen as a result. But I think there's a good chance this could be a blip," he argued.

Rowley said that former Vice President Joe Biden may have "a little bit of an advantage" among the current Democratic field considering his executive branch experience and background, though he suggested that any Democratic candidate willing to criticize the president may benefit politically.

SURPRISING IMPACT THAT CALIFORNIANS FLOODING TEXAS MAY HAVE ON 2020 ELECTION

In a tweet on Friday, Biden linked to a video in which he said, "Our world has been set on edge by an erratic, unstable, and dangerously incompetent commander in chief."

"I think also when it comes to foreign policy," Rowley continued, "Democratic primary voters are just a little frothy about anything that's anti-Trump. "

"There will also be a lane for whoever is the most strident or tough on Trump as well. So it may create opportunity for multiple candidates," he concluded.

To watch all of Fox Nation's "What Are The Odds?" go to Fox Nation and sign up today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.